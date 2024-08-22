X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Lemon Pesto Lentil Salad With Olives and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Make the most of summer lunches with this zesty lemon pesto lentil salad

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a lemon and pesto lentil salad made with olives, sundried tomatoes, kale, and almonds Give this tasty lemon pesto lentil salad a try, it's high in protein and vibrantly zesty - Media Credit: Jackie Akerberg
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Vibrant, flavorful, and packed with plant protein, this lemon pesto lentil salad with olives and sun-dried tomatoes by Jackie Akerberg is the perfect summer lunch. Also known as Jackfruitful Kitchen, this recipe comes from Akerberg’s cookbook, The Clean Vegan Cookbook, and is a must-try if you’re looking for a bright taste fit for warm days.

Read more: 17 Vegan Lentil Recipes

This salad is bound to be a crowd pleaser. It uses green lentils, kale, pitted olives, sun-dried tomato, shallots, almonds, and a homemade lemon pesto vinaigrette. What’s more, this vegan salad is easy to prepare and good to leave in the fridge overnight. Serve it to friends, take it to a barbecue, or simply enjoy it yourself.

You can use this lemon pesto lentil salad for four servings of meal prep, making it an excellent addition to your lunch rotation. And this recipe is great as is, or with sides like flatbreads, and with roasted veggies. Add this salad to your recipe wheelhouse and enjoy the layers of flavor with the fun texture.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads

Lemon pesto lentil salad with olives and sun-dried tomatoes

This vegan salad is made with a lemon pesto vinaigrette. Make it by adding typical pesto ingredients such as basil, parsley, and pine nuts. Then, include nutritional yeast, white miso, garlic, lemon, red wine vinegar, and pure maple syrup for a complex and delish mix of flavors. Putting this salad together is easy and low effort, so be sure to try it for a high protein kick.
a picture of a lemon and pesto lentil salad made with olives, sundried tomatoes, kale, and almonds
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

For the salad
  • 1 cup (192 g) green lentils
  • 1 large bunch lacinato kale stems removed, finely chopped
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • ½ tsp cold-pressed olive oil
  • ½ cup (90 g) pitted DIVINA® Frescatrano® or Castelvetrano olives, halved
  • ¼ cup (14 g) bagged unmarinated sun-dried tomatoes finely chopped
  • 1 large shallot thinly sliced
  • cup (48 g) Marcona almonds coarsely chopped if desired
  • ½ cup (30 g) finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • For the lemon pesto vinaigrette
  • 1 cup (24 g) loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ cup (15 g) fresh parsley leaves
  • ¼ cup (34 g) pine nuts
  • ¼ cup (44 g) nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp salt plus more as needed
  • ½ tsp black pepper plus more as needed
  • 2 tbsp (34 g) white miso
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) red wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) pure maple syrup

Instructions

  • To make the salad, fill a medium saucepan two-thirds full with water and bring it to a boil over high heat. Add the lentils and reduce the heat to medium-low.
  • Simmer the lentils for 12 to 15 minutes, until they are tender but not mushy. Drain the lentils and set them aside to cool completely.
  • Meanwhile, make the lemon pesto vinaigrette. In a blender, combine the basil, parsley, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, salt, black pepper, miso, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and maple syrup. Taste the vinaigrette and season it with more salt and black pepper if needed. Set the vinaigrette aside.
  • To assemble the salad, combine the kale, lemon juice and oil in a large bowl. Massage the kale. Add the lentils, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, almonds and parsley.
  • Toss the ingredients with salad servers to combine them. Drizzle the salad with the lemon pesto vinaigrette and toss the salad again. Chill the salad in the fridge for 20 to 30 minutes prior to serving it.

Reprinted with permission from The Clean Vegan Cookbook by Jackie Akerberg. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jackie Akerberg.

Read more: 20 High Protein Vegan Dinner Ideas

Tagged

high protein

lemon

lentil salad

olives

pesto

plant based food

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Jackie Akerberg

Jackie Akerberg is the creator of Jackfruitful Kitchen, a popular food blog and Instagram account. Jackie’s recipes have been featured in The Complete Guide to Plant-Based Food and dsm magazine, as well as Good Old Vegan and Vegan Bowls. She lives in Des Moines, Iowa, with her husband.

More by Jackie Akerberg

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active