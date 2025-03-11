X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Beluga Lentil Salad Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Lunch

This salad looks and tastes amazing

A beluga lentil salad, a protein-packed vegan lunch This salad is perfect for the warmer months - Media Credit: Patricia Niven
Spring is finally on the horizon, meaning many people will be thinking about swapping hot lunches for refreshing salads. Lentils are an excellent base for any vegan salad, as they’re packed with protein and hugely versatile.

This beluga lentil salad, which comes from plant-based chef Antonio Alderuccio, features a wide variety of tasty and wholesome ingredients. Beluga lentils are small, black lentils named for their resemblance to caviar. Their firm texture and ability to hold their shape when cooked make them ideal for salads, adding a hearty bite while absorbing dressings and seasonings well.

As well as the lentils, you’ll need ingredients like romano peppers, red onion, and cherry tomatoes for this recipe (though you can customize it however you like). The dressing is made from extra virgin olive oil, rice vinegar, dijon mustard, and herbs. The secret ingredient in this salad is fresh mint, which gives it a refreshing taste that’ll have you craving it throughout the spring and summer months.

Beluga lentil salad

This dish is one of my favourite recipes, and I am fond of it for two significant reasons. The first is that it reminds me of a Turkish dish I used to eat at the first restaurant where I worked as a kitchen porter. It was summer, in London, and this fresh dish brought back some flavours of my homeland. The second reason, equally important, is that it was the first dish I cooked at home for my wife, Laura. She fell in love with my cooking because of this dish. I hope it becomes your favourite, too.
A beluga lentil salad, a protein-packed vegan lunch
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 400 g black beluga lentils
  • 200 g romano peppers, finely chopped
  • 200 g red onion, finely chopped
  • 100 g cherry tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp flaked sea salt
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • Dried chili (red pepper) flakes
  • 2 tbsp dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 50 g fresh chives, finely chopped
  • Fresh mint or oregano leaves

Instructions

  • In a large saucepan, add the beluga lentils and cover with 1.2 litres (4¾ cups) of cold, unsalted water. Place over a medium heat and bring to a boil. Cook for 20–25 minutes or until the lentils are tender but still firm and easy to chew. Drain and rinse the lentils under cold running water until cool.
  • Transfer the drained lentils to a large bowl. Add the chopped vegetables, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, lemon juice and stir to combine. Add the dried chilli flakes, to taste.
  • In a separate small bowl, mix together the dijon mustard and rice vinegar. Pour over the salad and stir to combine.
  • Divide the salad between 4 plates and sprinkle with the chives and mint or oregano leaves, to taste and then serve.
TIP: Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight container and chill in the fridge for up to 3 days. Bring up to room temperature before serving.
 
 
 

This recipe was republished with permission from Veganissimo! by Antonio Alderuccio, Published by White Lion, £20.00, April 10th 2025

Born in Siracusa in Sicily, Italy, Antonio studied economy at the Cattolica University in Milan. He started his career in hospitality after moving to London, starting as KP in a cafe. From there he rose through the ranks on the kitchen, beginning as Commis Chef at Riding House Cafe and then working different roles in various hotels and restaurants across the capital. He launched his Plant Club concept in 2019, which is now a successful gluten free and vegan restaurant in Newington Green, London

