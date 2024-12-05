How To Make Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are a beloved US comfort food, known for their messy, tangy, and savory flavor. Traditionally made with ground beef simmered in a rich tomato-based sauce, they’re typically served on a soft bun. The origins of this dish date back to the 1930s, with its name reportedly linked to a bar in Sioux City, Iowa, where a chef named Joe added loose meat to a sandwich – hence the “sloppy” moniker. Over the years, this iconic dish has been adapted and enjoyed worldwide.

Read more: Spicy Tofu Nuggets With Tahini Ranch

Now, as more people embrace plant-based eating, it’s easier than ever to recreate this classic dish without compromising on flavor. Romy London’s vegan version swaps the meat for protein-rich lentils, which have a hearty texture perfect for absorbing the smoky and tangy sauce. With spices like cayenne, paprika, cumin, and a touch of agave syrup, this recipe hits all the right flavor notes.

Read more: How To Make This ‘Fish’ Fillet Sandwich

Vegan sloppy joes

Get ready to get messy with these finger-licking good vegan sloppy joe! Made with lentils and a tangy tomato sauce with onions stacked between toasted buns, this dish packs a punch of flavor that will leave you begging for more. So roll up your sleeves, grab a napkin, and dig in – we guarantee you won't regret it! No ratings yet Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small brown onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

1 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1/2 tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tin (400g) lentils, drained

500 ml vegetable stock

250 ml passata

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp agave syrup

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 vegan-friendly hamburger buns

Pickles and vegan coleslaw, for serving Instructions In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened.

Add the garlic, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using), salt, and black pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until fragrant.

Add the lentils to the skillet and stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, mix together the vegetable broth, passata, tomato puree, agave syrup, and apple cider vinegar. Pour the mixture into the skillet and stir to combine.

Cook the mixture for 5-10 minutes, or until heated through and the sauce has thickened.

Toast the hamburger buns and serve the lentil mixture on top. Top with pickles and coleslaw, if desired

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Try This Autumnal Almond Pear Galette