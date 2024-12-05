How To Make Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are a beloved US comfort food, known for their messy, tangy, and savory flavor. Traditionally made with ground beef simmered in a rich tomato-based sauce, they’re typically served on a soft bun. The origins of this dish date back to the 1930s, with its name reportedly linked to a bar in Sioux City, Iowa, where a chef named Joe added loose meat to a sandwich – hence the “sloppy” moniker. Over the years, this iconic dish has been adapted and enjoyed worldwide.
Now, as more people embrace plant-based eating, it’s easier than ever to recreate this classic dish without compromising on flavor. Romy London’s vegan version swaps the meat for protein-rich lentils, which have a hearty texture perfect for absorbing the smoky and tangy sauce. With spices like cayenne, paprika, cumin, and a touch of agave syrup, this recipe hits all the right flavor notes.
Vegan sloppy joes
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small brown onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced or grated
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 tin (400g) lentils, drained
- 500 ml vegetable stock
- 250 ml passata
- 1 tbsp tomato puree
- 1 tbsp agave syrup
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 4 vegan-friendly hamburger buns
- Pickles and vegan coleslaw, for serving
Instructions
- In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened.
- Add the garlic, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using), salt, and black pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until fragrant.
- Add the lentils to the skillet and stir to combine.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the vegetable broth, passata, tomato puree, agave syrup, and apple cider vinegar. Pour the mixture into the skillet and stir to combine.
- Cook the mixture for 5-10 minutes, or until heated through and the sauce has thickened.
- Toast the hamburger buns and serve the lentil mixture on top. Top with pickles and coleslaw, if desired
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
