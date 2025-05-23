8 Vegan Pizza Recipes

These vegan pizza recipes make it easy to enjoy one of the world’s favorite meals without any animal products. Making pizza at home lets you customize everything – from the base to the toppings. Choose from quick flatbreads, ready-made crusts, or homemade dough. Whether you’re after a fast lunch or a proper weekend meal, there’s a pizza style for every mood. You can top it with roasted vegetables, artichokes, pesto, spicy sauces, fruit, nuts, or creamy plant-based spreads.

All of these plant-based pizzas are flexible, creative, and delicious. They suit all types of eaters and can be as simple or fancy as you like. Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a gathering with friends, vegan pizzas offer something for everyone – any time of day.

Read more: 12 Vegan Family Dinner Ideas

Vegan aubergine and harissa pizza

Natlicious Food This vegan pizza is an excellent weekend treat

The first recipe on this list of vegan pizza recipes is this vegan aubergine and harissa pizza by Natlicious Food. It swaps the usual toppings for smoky aubergine and spicy harissa, layered over a semolina-dusted pizza dough. After baking with plant-based cheese, it’s topped with vegan feta and fresh basil for a creamy, zesty finish. This pizza brings heat, depth, and freshness all in one bite. It’s a standout choice for your next homemade pizza night.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula

Makini Howell Plums add a tangy sweetness to this vegan pizza

Next, add this vegan pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula to your list of pizza night favorites. This recipe is from Makini Howell and combines plums, arugula, basil walnut pesto, and soy ricotta. It’s sweet, herby, and packed full of flavor. This pizza is great for summer, and it works well as a sharable starter or a main with a crisp salad.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pesto pizza

Ocean Robbins This pizza vegan pizza is packed with wholesome ingredients

An easy vegan pesto pizza by Ocean Robbins is another great choice for pizza night. This recipe uses a kale, walnut, and basil pesto packed with nutrients and flavor. It’s baked on whole-grain tortillas and topped with tomatoes, onions, and artichokes for a light, crunchy finish.

The pesto includes avocado and nutritional yeast for creaminess without dairy. Sprinkle with walnut parmesan and red pepper flakes to serve. It’s quick, wholesome, and perfect after a workout or on busy nights when you need something fast and filling.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pear and pistachio pizza

Nuts & Twigs This vegan pizza recipe is a real crowdpleaser

For something different, try this vegan pear and pistachio pizza by Nuts & Twigs. It layers sweet pear slices with caramelized onions, vegan mozzarella, and homemade pistachio pesto. A handful of arugula adds freshness, while a drizzle of maple syrup or balsamic glaze brings everything together.

The mix of savory and sweet flavors makes this pizza stand out. It’s a creative option that’s perfect for sharing or serving at a dinner party. Quick to make, full of texture, and completely plant-based – it’s a must-try for your next pizza night.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Savory Vegan Peanut Butter Recipes

Vegan spinach artichoke pizza

SWITCH4GOOD Make this pizza in under 20 minutes

This vegan spinach artichoke pizza by Switch4Good is a great option for a speedy meal made in under 20 minutes. It uses a pre-made crust topped with a warm, creamy spinach and artichoke dip made from vegan cream cheese and mayo. The result is rich and savory with minimal effort. Ideal for busy nights or casual lunches, it delivers comfort food flavor without the fuss. Serve it solo or with a side salad for a complete, plant-based meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Turkish pizzas

Gaz Oakley This pizza is a vegan take on the lahmacun

Gaz Oakley makes a vegan take on the Turkish pizza Lahmacun, blending spiced vegan mince with aubergine, herbs, and aromatic spices like cinnamon and cumin. The topping is rich and layered, baked onto soft, thin dough for a handheld meal with bold flavor. Finished with a mint yogurt drizzle, pomegranate seeds, and fresh herbs, it’s fresh, spicy, and vibrant. Serve it folded, street food-style, or as part of a bigger spread.

Find the recipe here.

Pizza twister

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This pizza twister is great for sharing

For a shareable treat, try this vegan pizza twister by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Inspired by Jamie Oliver’s original, it features rolled pizza dough filled with red pesto, cherry tomatoes, courgette, olives, and vegan mozzarella. Baked until golden, the swirled slices pull apart easily – perfect for parties or family meals. You can stick to the classic filling or get creative with your own combo. It’s fun to make, great for tearing and sharing, and adds a playful twist to pizza night.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized shallot and while mushroom pizza

Elaine Skiadas Swap almond ricotta for any variation of the vegan cheese you prefer

This caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza comes from Elaine Skiadas. It pairs jammy shallots with Medjool dates, wild mushrooms, and vegan mozzarella for a sweet-savory combo. Baked on a hot pan for extra crispiness, it’s finished with almond ricotta and arugula. The flavors feel rich and elevated, yet the recipe stays simple with store-bought dough. Great for a cozy dinner or weekend lunch, it’s a creative plant-based twist on gourmet pizza.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Brunch Recipes