12 Vegan Family Dinner Ideas

Looking for vegan family dinner ideas that are simple, comforting, and full of flavor? Whether you’re cooking for little ones, teens, or a group of adults, there are plenty of plant-based meals that everyone can enjoy. These recipes show just how easy it is to bring people together over food that’s hearty and nourishing.

Vegan family dinner ideas don’t have to mean complicated ingredients or long cooking times. Think cozy stews, cheesy pasta bakes, rich curries, and golden-topped cobblers. These meals are filling, full of color, and easy to scale up if you’re feeding a crowd. You can serve them with rice, crusty bread, or simple salads to keep things balanced.

If you like to cook solo, these are all straightforward options. But if you’re up for it, get the family involved – chopping, stirring, or picking toppings. It’s a fun way to spend time together and helps everyone feel part of the meal.

Whether it’s a weeknight dinner or a slower weekend evening, these ideas give you plant-based meals that are wholesome and tasty. Ready to dig in? Here are 12 easy dinners that are great for sharing.

Read more: 10 Vegan Broccoli Recipes

Meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping

British Leeks This vegan cottage pie is perfect for cozy evenings

Starting this list is the beloved cottage pie with a vegan twist. This version uses leeks, mushrooms, carrots, and red pepper as part of the filling. The tomatoey sauce contains olive oil, garlic, onion, and herbs. Blend cauliflower with vegan cheese and oat milk to make a topping that ties the dish together nicely. Pop it in the oven and enjoy a warming bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and ginger dahl

Happy Skin Kitchen This dahl features lentils, ginger, and apple

Next is an apple and ginger dahl recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen. This lentil dahl is naturally sweet and easy to make in advance and freeze. The ingredients are simple and great for a family meal. Serve with rice or flatbreads and enjoy the flavors of coconut milk, ginger, curry, apple, and onion in this dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mac and beans

Romy London Potato and cannellini beans make this vegan mac even more creamy and filling

Romy London‘s vegan mac and beans is a plant-based take on mac and cheese with beans for added fiber and protein. Potato and cannellini beans make this dish filling and creamy. Nutritional yeast, miso, and vegan cheese add to the dish, making it nice and cheesy. You can make this recipe in under an hour, and it serves four.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter chickpea curry

Romy London This vegan butter chickpea curry is packed with protein

Next, try Romy London’s vegan butter chickpea curry. It’s a creamy, flavorful curry with lots of spices and a warming tomato and coconut base. Chickpeas make this meal high in protein and fiber. Depending on your spice level, serve this curry with rice and/or homemade naan, some coriander, and chili.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan sweet potato and kale chili

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk This vegan chili is the perfect winter dinner

A nutritious but tasty vegan sweet potato and kale chili is always a great option for a family dinner. Eat Move Rest‘s recipe is easy to make and full of veggies. Lentils, beans, kale, tomato, corn, and more go into this chili. Give it a try if you want to increase the variety of plants you eat at mealtime.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheesy hamburger pasta

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This protein-packed pasta is an excellent vegan comfort food dish

Lauren Boehme Hartmann’s vegan cheesy hamburger pasta is the definition of comfort food. This vegan take on the famous cheeseburger pasta is high in plant protein with the use of vegan mince and dairy-free, thanks to the vegan cheese sauce. Try this recipe with some tomatoes, pickles, and green onions on top for more layers of texture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: Pistachio Is The Trending Flavor Of 2025 – 10 Vegan Recipes To Use It In

Moroccan-inspired vegan tagine

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti Serve this tagine with pomegranate, quinoa, and mint leaves

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti’s Moroccan-inspired vegan tagine is excellent for the whole family thanks to its sweet and savory flavor combinations. Chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and zucchini pair well with quinoa and many seasonings. The dish is finished with flaked almonds, parsley or mint, and pomegranate seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Sheet pan gnocchi alla norma

Elaine Skiadas This sheet pan recipe is perfect for busy weeknights

Sheet-pan meals are especially easy to make for dinner, and this gnocchi alla norma sheet-pan dinner by Elaine Skiadis is sure to be a crowd pleaser. It’s simple, comforting, and includes enough veggies to keep it nutritious. Just throw your veggies, like eggplant and tomato, in with your gnocchi, bake, and serve with fresh basil. You can also add legumes or tofu for protein.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This cobbler is made with a cashew and vegan cheese sauce

Next is another Lauren Boehme Hartmann recipe, perfect for a comforting dinner. This vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler combines a cashew-based cheese sauce with broccoli and vegan cheese to make a sauce perfect for homemade biscuits to be placed on top. The pie-like dish is cooked in the oven and can feed at least six people.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy smoky leek pasta bake

Romy London This pasta bake doesn’t need any dairy

Romy London’s cheesy, smoky leek pasta bake is next. It’s also a great comfort food dish and is easy to make. Pasta bakes are popular because they’re generally made in one dish, like this one, and the ingredients are simple. Pasta, tomatoes, seasonings, leeks, and onions cook under crunchy vegan cheese and breadcrumbs, and the dish is complete. Finish with fresh parsley and some olive oil and serve.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute creamy vegan lentil curry

Natlicious Food This creamy curry doesn’t contain any dairy

Natlicious Food‘s 30-minute creamy lentil curry should definitely be on your list. It uses silken tofu and lentils for protein, adds pumpkin for sweetness, and has a dairy-free creamy sauce that’s a must-try. The pumpkin and tofu lentil sauce is poured over basmati rice and peas and served.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew

Claire Winfield Easy to prepare and incredibly tasty, this high protein black bean stew is flavorful and nutty

The final dish on this list of vegan family dinner ideas is Ella Mills‘ creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew. It’s a one-pan recipe that allows you to omit the harissa without affecting the dish’s flavor if any family member can’t tolerate spice. The ingredients are simple: coconut milk, black beans, aubergine, and almond butter cooked with shallots, olive oil, harissa, maple syrup, and lime.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Spring Lunch Ideas