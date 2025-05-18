X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Lentils And Rice With Caramelized Onions

Serve this lentils and rice dish as is or with other veggies and plant proteins

a bowl of lentils and rice with caramelized onions to share This lentil and rice dish is perfect for sharing - Media Credit: Tara Fisher
This lentils and rice with caramelized onions dish comes from Naturally Vegan by Julius Fiedler. It’s a plant-based take on mujaddara, a beloved Levantine recipe made with brown lentils, basmati rice, and plenty of onions.

You start by cooking the onions low and slow until they turn golden and crisp. Use some of that fragrant onion oil to flavor the rice and lentils while they cook. Once everything’s ready, pile the onions on top and drizzle over more of the oil for extra depth.

This dish works well as a main or side. It’s perfect for family dinners or meal prep. You can double the recipe and serve it from one big pot or spread it out on a platter. Add greens or roasted vegetables if you want more color and texture. Spoon over vegan yogurt or tahini for a creamy touch.

Lentils bring fiber and plant protein, while rice keeps it hearty. The caramelized onions tie everything together with sweetness and crunch. This dish is easy to make, full of flavor, and even better the next day. It’s comfort food you’ll want to make on repeat.

How to make the lentils and rice

This vegan dish is tasty, packed with protein, and easy to make.
a bowl of lentils and rice with caramelized onions to share
Duration1 hour 15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 150 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 large onions about 600g in total
  • 240 g basmati rice
  • 1 tbsp plus ¼ tsp salt
  • 320 g brown lentils
  • 1 ½ tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  • Heat 4 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large saucepan for which you have a lid over medium-low heat. Peel and finely chop one of the onions and sauté until golden all over (10-15 minutes).
  • Meanwhile, rinse the rice until the water runs almost clear, then cover with fresh water and leave to soak while you proceed with the recipe.
  • Peel, halve, and slice the remaining onions and line a cooling rack with kitchen paper. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan over medium-low heat, then fry the onions until dark golden (20-30 minutes), stirring them often. Strain them into a sieve placed over a bowl to catch the oil (reserve it for later), then transfer the onions onto a cooling rack and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt.
  • Once the chopped onions in the saucepan are golden, rinse the lentils under the running water; set aside. Add the cumin, cinnamon, and black pepper to the saucepan, heat through for 1 minute, then tip in the lentils and 900ml (4 cups minus 3 tablespoons) of water. Bring to a boil, move to the lowest heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the lentils are almost tender.
  • Drain the rice and mix it into the lentils along with the remaining 1 tablespoon of salt. Return to a boil, then reduce the heat again and simmer covered for 12 minutes more. You can prepare the salad in the meantime, if making.
  • Turn off the heat, keep the lid on the pan and let the mujaddara steam for a final 10 minutes. Remove the lid, drizzle in the reserved onion oil and gently fold it through. Serve on a large tray topped with the crispy onions.
In the south of Lebanon, mujaddara is commonly prepared with coarse bulgur instead of white rice, giving it a wholesome nutty flavor. Swap the rice with bulgur (no need to rinse and soak) and follow the recipe as above.

Excerpted from Naturally Vegan: Delicious Recipes From Around the World That Just Happen to Be Plant-Based by Julius Fiedler, published 15 May 2025. Julius shares more on Instagram @hermann, TikTok @bakinghermann, and YouTube @BakingHermann.

heading/author

The Author

Julius Fiedler

Julius Fiedler is a filmmaker-turned-content-creator on a clear mission: to promote an unprocessed, more natural approach to plant-based food. After moving to the UK from Germany in 2017, Julius’ career in food began to take flight during the Covid pandemic, when he hosted free online sourdough baking classes under the name “Baking Hermann” (German bakers often call their sourdough starter Hermann in tribute to the namesake friendship cake). He then went on to become one of Jamie’s food stylists at Jamie Oliver HQ, before deciding to focus on his own food channels. His videos attract millions of views across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and are packed with techniques for mastering traditional vegan dishes, many of which he learns directly from local cooks in his well-documented travels around the world. Fuelled by the premise that everything we eat affects nature, he is hopeful that these dishes, having stood the test of time and being in tune with nature, will lead us towards a more sustainable vegan diet. He is a proud ambassador for Slow Food, and this is his debut book. You can find Julius on Instagram @hermann, on TikTok @bakinghermann, and on YouTube @BakingHermann.

More by Julius Fiedler

