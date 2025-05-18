This lentils and rice with caramelized onions dish comes from Naturally Vegan by Julius Fiedler. It’s a plant-based take on mujaddara, a beloved Levantine recipe made with brown lentils, basmati rice, and plenty of onions.

You start by cooking the onions low and slow until they turn golden and crisp. Use some of that fragrant onion oil to flavor the rice and lentils while they cook. Once everything’s ready, pile the onions on top and drizzle over more of the oil for extra depth.

This dish works well as a main or side. It’s perfect for family dinners or meal prep. You can double the recipe and serve it from one big pot or spread it out on a platter. Add greens or roasted vegetables if you want more color and texture. Spoon over vegan yogurt or tahini for a creamy touch.

Lentils bring fiber and plant protein, while rice keeps it hearty. The caramelized onions tie everything together with sweetness and crunch. This dish is easy to make, full of flavor, and even better the next day. It’s comfort food you’ll want to make on repeat.

How to make the lentils and rice

This vegan dish is tasty, packed with protein, and easy to make. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 150 ml extra virgin olive oil

3 large onions about 600g in total

240 g basmati rice

1 tbsp plus ¼ tsp salt

320 g brown lentils

1 ½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper Instructions Heat 4 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large saucepan for which you have a lid over medium-low heat. Peel and finely chop one of the onions and sauté until golden all over (10-15 minutes).

Meanwhile, rinse the rice until the water runs almost clear, then cover with fresh water and leave to soak while you proceed with the recipe.

Peel, halve, and slice the remaining onions and line a cooling rack with kitchen paper. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan over medium-low heat, then fry the onions until dark golden (20-30 minutes), stirring them often. Strain them into a sieve placed over a bowl to catch the oil (reserve it for later), then transfer the onions onto a cooling rack and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt.

Once the chopped onions in the saucepan are golden, rinse the lentils under the running water; set aside. Add the cumin, cinnamon, and black pepper to the saucepan, heat through for 1 minute, then tip in the lentils and 900ml (4 cups minus 3 tablespoons) of water. Bring to a boil, move to the lowest heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the lentils are almost tender.

Drain the rice and mix it into the lentils along with the remaining 1 tablespoon of salt. Return to a boil, then reduce the heat again and simmer covered for 12 minutes more. You can prepare the salad in the meantime, if making.

Turn off the heat, keep the lid on the pan and let the mujaddara steam for a final 10 minutes. Remove the lid, drizzle in the reserved onion oil and gently fold it through. Serve on a large tray topped with the crispy onions. In the south of Lebanon, mujaddara is commonly prepared with coarse bulgur instead of white rice, giving it a wholesome nutty flavor. Swap the rice with bulgur (no need to rinse and soak) and follow the recipe as above.

Excerpted from Naturally Vegan: Delicious Recipes From Around the World That Just Happen to Be Plant-Based by Julius Fiedler, published 15 May 2025. Julius shares more on Instagram @hermann, TikTok @bakinghermann, and YouTube @BakingHermann.

