Rice and lentils with tahini roasted root veg

Start by cooking the rice. Tip the onions into a heavy, lidded saucepan, add 2 tbsp olive oil and cook slowly over a low–medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until very soft and starting to caramelize at the edges.

Soak the saffron in 2 tbsp freshly boiled water in a small bowl.

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas mark 6 and line one large or two smaller baking trays with baking paper.

Meanwhile, rinse the lentils and cook in a pan of boiling water for about 20 minutes until just tender but still with a little ‘bite’. Drain and set aside.

Combine the prepared root veg in a large bowl. Lightly crush the cumin seeds, coriander seeds and Aleppo chilli flakes using a pestle and mortar. Add to the veggies with the garlic granules and 2–3 tbsp olive oil. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper and mix well to thoroughly coat the vegetables in spices.

Arrange in a single layer on the lined baking tray(s) and roast for about 45 minutes, turning halfway through, until tender and browning at the edges.

Meanwhile, add the crushed garlic to the onions and cook for a further minute. Add the rice to the pan, along with the drained lentils and chickpeas.

Pour the veg stock and saffron, with its soaking water, into the pan, add the bay leaf and cinnamon stick and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and reduce the heat to its lowest setting.

Cook for about 30 minutes until the rice is tender and the stock has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and leave covered until ready to serve.

To prepare the chermoula dressing, toast the cumin and coriander seeds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for 1 minute until starting to brown and smell aromatic. Tip into a small food processor, along with all the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and whizz until nearly smooth.

In a small bowl mix together the tahini and maple syrup, spoon over the roasted veggies, mix to coat and return to the oven for a further 5 minutes until golden and sticky.