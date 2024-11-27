Annie Rigg’s rice and lentils with tahini roasted root veg is a vibrant, hearty dish inspired by Middle Eastern classics like mujaddara.
Read more: 17 Vegan Lentil Recipes For Cheap, Nutritious Meals
The roasted root vegetables, including parsnips, carrots, and beets, are seasoned with cumin, coriander, and Aleppo chili flakes for a spicy, aromatic kick. These veggies are rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, making the dish a nutrient powerhouse.
This dish, from Rigg’s cookbook Eat More Vegan is perfect for family gatherings, meal prep, or a cozy dinner at home. It’s both filling and versatile, offering a balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. Serve it warm on a large platter, topped with the roasted vegetables and fresh coriander. Drizzle the chermoula dressing for a bold finishing touch.
Read more: 10 Vegan Tahini Recipes
Rice and lentils with tahini roasted root veg
Ingredients
- 2 onions thinly sliced
- 4–5 tbsp olive oil
- A good pinch of saffron stamens
- 100 g Puy lentils
- 5 medium parsnips peeled and quartered lengthways
- 5 carrots peeled and quartered lengthways
- 5 medium beetroots trimmed and quartered (no need to peel)
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp Aleppo chilli flakes
- ½ tsp garlic granules
- 2 garlic cloves crushed
- 300 g brown basmati rice rinsed
- 200 g cooked chickpeas drained and rinsed
- 500 ml vegetable stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 tbsp tahini
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- Seeds of ½ pomegranate
- Leaves from a small bunch of coriander
- Salt and freshly ground
- black pepper
Chermoula dressing
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp coriander seeds
- 1 large garlic clove roughly chopped
- 1 mild green chilli such as fresh jalapeño, sliced
- 2 spring onions trimmed and sliced
- 25 g flat-leaf parsley leaves and stalks, very roughly chopped
- 25 g coriander leaves and stalks, very roughly chopped
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ tsp ground sumac
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Start by cooking the rice. Tip the onions into a heavy, lidded saucepan, add 2 tbsp olive oil and cook slowly over a low–medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until very soft and starting to caramelize at the edges.
- Soak the saffron in 2 tbsp freshly boiled water in a small bowl.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas mark 6 and line one large or two smaller baking trays with baking paper.
- Meanwhile, rinse the lentils and cook in a pan of boiling water for about 20 minutes until just tender but still with a little ‘bite’. Drain and set aside.
- Combine the prepared root veg in a large bowl. Lightly crush the cumin seeds, coriander seeds and Aleppo chilli flakes using a pestle and mortar. Add to the veggies with the garlic granules and 2–3 tbsp olive oil. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper and mix well to thoroughly coat the vegetables in spices.
- Arrange in a single layer on the lined baking tray(s) and roast for about 45 minutes, turning halfway through, until tender and browning at the edges.
- Meanwhile, add the crushed garlic to the onions and cook for a further minute. Add the rice to the pan, along with the drained lentils and chickpeas.
- Pour the veg stock and saffron, with its soaking water, into the pan, add the bay leaf and cinnamon stick and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and reduce the heat to its lowest setting.
- Cook for about 30 minutes until the rice is tender and the stock has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and leave covered until ready to serve.
- To prepare the chermoula dressing, toast the cumin and coriander seeds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for 1 minute until starting to brown and smell aromatic. Tip into a small food processor, along with all the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and whizz until nearly smooth.
- In a small bowl mix together the tahini and maple syrup, spoon over the roasted veggies, mix to coat and return to the oven for a further 5 minutes until golden and sticky.
- Spoon the rice onto a large platter, remove the bay leaf and cinnamon stick, and arrange the roasted veggies on top. Scatter with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves and serve with the chermoula dressing for drizzling.
‘Eat More Vegan’ by Annie Rigg (Pavilion Books). Image credit to Nassima Rothacker.
Read more: 10 Recipes That Use In-Season Vegetables For Fall