10 High-Protein Vegan Comfort Food Recipes

These high-protein vegan comfort food recipes are perfect for autumn, when heartier meals start to sound more appealing. Comfort food is known for its warmth and flavor, while extra protein can make dishes more filling and nutritious. Together, these qualities make a winning combination for everyday cooking.

Staple ingredients like beans, lentils, tofu, and seitan can turn familiar dishes into nourishing vegan meals that keep you full. Think rich stews, creamy curries, stacked sandwiches, and loaded wraps – all made with plant-based protein at the center.

Some of these recipes are quick enough for busy nights, while others are ideal for when you want to spend more time in the kitchen. Each one shows that comfort food can be both flavorful and nutrient-rich, giving you the best of both worlds.

Philly Vegan Cheesesteak

Toni Zernick Tempeh is an excellent meat replacement in this vegan sandwich

This Philly vegan cheesesteak is the first of the high-protein vegan comfort food recipes on this list. It comes from Will Edmond and uses tempeh and mushrooms in place of animal products. The marinated tempeh brings protein and depth, while smoky mushrooms and caramelized onions add richness. Melted vegan cheese ties it all together in a toasted sub roll.

Find the recipe here.

Comforting curried veggies

Maya Sozer You can use fresh or frozen veggies in this curry

Next, make these comforting curried veggies with chickpeas by Maya Sozer. The chickpeas boost the protein content, while lime and cilantro add overall brightness. Simmer the cauliflower, carrots, peas, and potatoes with ginger, garlic, and warm spices in a creamy coconut curry sauce, and serve with rice or quinoa.

Find the recipe here.

Cuban-style black beans

Kathleen Ballard Photography Black beans are full of fiber and protein

These Cuban black beans by Ellen Kanner are ideal feel-good comfort food. While they are more than hearty enough to serve as a main dish, they also make a tasty and vibrant side dish. Pair with rice, salad, grits cakes, or plantains.

Find the recipe here.

Loaded dhal puri roti

Shanika Graham-White This roti is packed with protein

This loaded dhal puri roti by Lloyd Rose is the ultimate comfort food recipe, but it’s also packed with protein. The flaky roti dough itself holds a spiced split pea filling, and is then stuffed with chickpea, potato, and spinach curry. The result is a hearty, island-inspired wrap that’s rich, warming, and full of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Aubergine and lentil stew

Julius Fiedler This stew is simple, hearty, and full of protein

This aubergine and lentil stew is just what you need for a cozy meal. The recipe comes from Julius Fiedler and combines earthy lentils with tender aubergine, tangy pomegranate juice, and creamy tahini. Topped with chili-garlic oil and fresh herbs, it’s hearty, comforting, and full of layered flavors.

Find the recipe here.

The best vegan ribs

Monika Normand These plant-based ribs taste very similar to the real thing

In the mood for vegan ribs? This recipe by Emani Corcran has that nostalgic flavor that’s sure to hit the spot. Jackfruit and vegan combine for a meaty, ground beef-style texture, while smoky spices and BBQ sauce lock in bold flavor. These ribs deliver real comfort with plenty of protein and are ideal for gatherings.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy southwestern breakfast burrito

Toni Zernick This breakfast dish contains plenty of protein and fiber

Will Edmond’s spicy southwestern breakfast burrito is a must-try. Black beans, peppers, corn, and jalapeños mix with a smoky chickpea scramble for a filling wrap. Avocado and lime add freshness, while spices bring the heat. It’s meal-prep friendly, protein-packed, and perfect for mornings when you need something hearty and quick.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lentil sloppy joes

Romy London These vegan sloppy Joes are packed with protein

These vegan lentil sloppy joes by Romy London make for another nostalgic meal that’s quick and easy to make. Lentils take the place of beef, simmered in a smoky tomato sauce with a touch of spice and sweetness. Piled onto soft buns with pickles or slaw, they’re messy, hearty, and full of comfort.

Find the recipe here.

Red beans and rice

Megan Sadd This 30-minute meal is warm and comforting

For a quick weeknight meal, make this red beans and rice recipe by Megan Sadd. Canned beans, Cajun spices, and smoky vegan sausage come together in just 30 minutes. Creamy, hearty, and full of protein, this dish delivers classic New Orleans flavor with minimal effort and easy cleanup.

Find the recipe here.

Tropical plantain and ‘egg’ breakfast sandwiches

Charlise Rookwood Tofu is used as an egg substitute in this sandwich

These tropical plantain and ‘egg’ breakfast sandwiches finish off this list, and the recipe comes from Charlise Rookwood. Caramelized plantains pair with an egg-style tofu scramble, all tucked into toasted bread. Sweet, savory, and high in protein, these sandwiches make for a filling breakfast or a laid-back weekend brunch option.

Find the recipe here.

