10 Oil-Free Vegan Recipes – From Peanut Curry To Banana Bread

These oil-free vegan recipes prove that you don’t need oil to make food rich and flavorful.

Many cooks may choose to skip oil for lighter meals or to experiment with new techniques, resulting in dishes that feel wholesome and taste great. You’ll find cozy stews, fragrant curries, baked fries, and even tender banana bread on the list below.

Each recipe uses simple plant-based ingredients to create texture and depth without relying on added fats. For example, some of the recipes use ingredients like nut butters, coconut milk, and blended vegetables to provide creaminess, while spices and herbs do the heavy lifting on flavor.

The beauty of the oil-free approach is its flexibility. Some recipes are quick and ideal for weeknights, while others give you the chance to spend more time in the kitchen. Whether you’re curious about oil-free cooking or already love it, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

Crispy green bean fries

Amber Asakura These crispy green beans feature nutritional yeast and ground flaxseed

This tasty green bean recipe by Clean Food Dirty Girl starts off this list of oil-free recipes. Fresh beans are coated in a mixture of flax and nooch (nutritional yeast), then baked until golden and crisp. They’re fun, flavorful, and make a wholesome snack with your favorite dip.

Find the recipe here.

Baked fries

Plantifully Based These flavorful fries are fluffy and crisp

For the perfect oil-free fries, try this recipe by Plantifully Based. Ukon gold potatoes are seasoned with garlic, paprika, and parsley, then baked until crisp on the outside and soft inside. While simple to make, the fries are hearty, flavorful, and pair well with any dip.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut and peanut curry

Amber Asakura This vegan curry is sure to impress

For a veggie-packed curry, make this coconut and peanut butter dish also by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Inspired by Tanzanian flavors, it combines sweet potato, zucchini, peppers, and kale with creamy coconut milk and peanut butter. The result is a rich, spiced curry that’s full of depth.

Find the recipe here.

Spanish chickpea stew

Maggie Reimer This vegan stew is packed full of goodness

Another one from Clean Food Dirty Girl, this creamy Spanish chickpea stew is packed full of goodness. The chickpeas simmer with tomatoes, carrots, and onions to create a rich base, while smoked paprika and cumin add some zing. The spinach is simply stirred in at the end, and it keeps the dish feeling fresh and vibrant. Overall, the recipe makes for a nutritious and comforting meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mac and cheese

Clean Food Dirty Girl’s comforting, oil-free mac and cheese is another winner on this list. The sauce blends potato, carrot, cashews, and nooch into a creamy coating for pasta. Golden and rich without dairy, it’s classic comfort food made lighter, and a dish you’ll want to keep in regular rotation.

Find the recipe here.

Marbled banana bread

Barbara French Vegan This recipe tastes delicious and looks great, too

For a sweet treat, make this oil-free marbled banana bread by Barbara French Vegan. Ripe bananas replace oil and keep the loaf tender, while a swirl of chocolate runs through the batter for a striking look. It’s simple to bake, freezer-friendly, and perfect with coffee or tea.

Find the recipe here.

Sesame ginger baked tofu

Amber Asakura We bet you’ll come back to this oil-free tofu recipe again and again

Baked tofu without oil is a must-have for weeknights. This version, also from Clean Food Dirty Girl, involves marinating the tofu with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and coconut aminos. Use it in wraps, salads, stir-fries, or enjoy it straight from the pan.

Find the recipe here.

Spring miso ramen bowl

Kris Carr There’s nothing better than a ramen bowl filled with veggies

Next, make this spring miso ramen by Kris Carr for a tasty, gluten-free, and oil-free meal. A light miso broth holds noodles, tofu, asparagus, and mushrooms, creating a nourishing bowl. Finished with greens and scallions, it’s quick to prepare and perfect for a comforting dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon poppy seed muffins

Amber Asakura If you prefer to limit your sugar intake, these muffins are for you

These gluten-free lemon and poppy seed muffins by Clean Food Dirty Girl are perfect for a quick breakfast. Made with oats, dates, and applesauce, they’re naturally sweetened and oil-free. Bright lemon zest and crunchy poppy seeds bring flavor and texture, while each muffin bakes up golden, soft, and ready in just half an hour.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘chickeny rice’ in one pot

Kathy Hester You can add veggies like corn, spinach, bell pepper, and peas to this simple dish

The last recipe on this list is vegan chickeny rice by Kathy Hester. Made in a single pot, it brings together rice, veggies, broth, and plant protein in a hearty dinner for any occasion. Simple to adapt with tofu, soy curls, or seitan, it’s a cozy dish that’s ready with minimal effort.

Find the recipe here.

