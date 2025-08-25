10 Innovative Ways To Use Tofu

Tofu is versatile, but many people use it the same way every time. Learning new and innovative ways to cook it can make meals exciting, and because tofu is high in protein and absorbs flavors extremely well, it works perfectly in both sweet and savory dishes.

For example, you can transform tofu into creamy desserts like puddings, cheesecakes, or mousses. Because it blends smoothly, it gives desserts a rich texture without dairy, but you can also make crispy tofu bites, tofu “steaks,” and scramble it for breakfast. Many vegans enjoy tofu because its unique nutrient-density and versatility help stop meals from becoming repetitive.

Read more: 15 Mediterranean Vegan Recipes

Some use tofu in smoothies to boost plant-based proteins and add creaminess, while others marinate and grill it for a smoky, satisfying flavor. Tofu even works in sauces, dips, and dressings when blended with spices. With tofu, the options are endless, and trying these creative approaches can help to keep home cooking fresh and fun.

Tofu taste cubes

Maya Sozer You can easily add these tofu taste cubes to salads and greens

Try these tofu ‘taste cubes’ as your first innovative new way to prepare tofu. The recipe is from Maya Sozer and turns a simple block into spicy, savory bites. Cooked with carrot and celery, the bites offer a pleasing texture and moreish, savory flavor. Use them in wraps, salads, bowls, or as a snack.

Find the recipe here.

Protein-packed peanut butter mousse

Natlicious Food This peanut butter mousse is completely vegan

Next, make this peanut butter mousse using silken tofu for a high-protein dessert. It comes from Natlicious Food and blends tofu with peanut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla for a smooth texture. Chill it in jars, top with chocolate, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Shredded tofu sandwich

Natlicious Food This vegan sandwich is nutritious and full of flavor

Natlicious Food’s shredded tofu sandwich offers a new way to eat tofu by shredding it and mixing it with dressing and grated carrot. The result is a refreshing, protein-rich filling that comes together in minutes. Packed with herbs, spices, and crunch, it’s light, flavorful, and perfect for a quick summer bite.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut flan

Zohra Banon This silky smooth flan de coco is perfect for after lunch or dinner

This vegan coconut flan is a twist on the popular Mexican classic and uses tofu to give the flan structure and a firmer texture. The recipe, from Jocelyn Ramirez, combines coconut milk, cream, and tofu. It is set over syrup and topped with edible flowers for a striking finish.

Find the recipe here.

Maple and garlic tofu roast

Romy London You will be amazed at how easy this maple and garlic roast is to make

For a showstopping tofu innovation, try this maple and garlic tofu roast from Romy London. The outside sears into a golden crust and features a glaze of tamari, maple, garlic, and red wine. The result is rich, caramelized, and perfect as a holiday centerpiece or Sunday dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Feta Recipes (That Are All 100% Vegan)

‘Egg’ salad sandwich

Amber Asakura Plant-based eaters don’t need to miss out on egg salad sandwiches

Make this ‘egg’ salad sandwich next. It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and uses tofu mashed with black salt, turmeric, and creamy cashew mayo for an egg-like flavor. With celery, onion, and parsley mixed in, it’s a protein-rich blend that’s tangy, colorful, and filling.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu

Jo Sidey Tender stem broccoli has a milder flavor and a slightly different texture from regular broccoli

This whipped tofu and broccoli dish by Elly Smart is a speedy and healthy lunch. The roasted broccoli is coated with miso, lemon, and maple for a savory-sweet flavor. Silken tofu whipped with spring onion makes a creamy base, and the dish can be finished off with an optional splash of chili oil.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu ‘feta cheese’

Rise Shine Cook Looking for an oil-free, from-scratch, vegan feta cheese recipe? Try this flavorful tofu ‘feta cheese’

This tofu ‘feta cheese’ recipe by Rise Shine Cook is a simple plant-based cheese alternative with no preservatives. Firm tofu is marinated with sundried tomatoes, olives, lemon, and herbs for bold flavor. Chill it overnight for tangy cubes that work in salads, wraps, or as a flavorful side.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu ricotta ravioli

Happy Skin Kitchen This homemade ravioli with vegan tofu ricotta filling makes for an impressive dinner

This tofu ricotta ravioli recipe with a mushroom sauce by Happy Skin Kitchen is an easy homemade vegan pasta dish. Fresh pasta wraps a creamy tofu and spinach filling, while the chestnut mushroom sauce adds rich flavor. It’s a comforting meal that shows how well tofu works in Italian cooking.

Find the recipe here.

Eggs Benedict casserole

Vegan Richa Thought going vegan meant missing out on eggs? Try this recipe

The last recipe on this list is tofu eggs Benedict casserole by Vegan Richa. It layers bread, vegetables, and a creamy tofu “egg” mix, then bakes into a golden casserole. Finished with vegan hollandaise, it reimagines a brunch classic in a hearty, flavorful, and completely egg-free way.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Recipes To Make When You’re Craving Takeout