The Health Benefits Of Kidney Beans – And 8 Recipes To Try

The many health benefits of kidney beans make them a smart choice for any diet. These red beans are rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like iron, folate, and potassium. They help support digestion, manage blood sugar levels, and keep you feeling full for longer. Kidney beans are also packed with antioxidants, which may help reduce inflammation and support heart health.

When it comes to cooking, one of their biggest strengths is versatility. Kidney beans work well in a range of meals, from hearty stews to refreshing salads. They hold their shape when cooked, making them ideal for simmered dishes and slow-cooked recipes. You can blend them into dips, bake them into casseroles, or even use them in veggie burgers.

Their mild, slightly nutty flavor pairs well with bold spices, herbs, and sauces. Whether you follow a plant-based diet or just want to eat more whole foods, kidney beans are an easy, affordable staple to keep on hand. Below, you’ll find eight simple and delicious ways to enjoy them.

Vegan sweet potato and kale chili

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk This vegan chili is the perfect warming dinner

To start this list of kidney bean recipes, try this vegan sweet potato and kale chili. The recipe – by Erin and Dusty Stanczyck – is loaded with lentils, beans, and vegetables for a nutrient-dense meal.

Sweet potatoes bring a touch of natural sweetness, while kale adds a boost of iron and fiber. The base gets its richness from blended tomatoes and spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder.

Find the recipe here.

Easy one-pot chili mac

Rainbow Plant Life This chili mac is vegan, dairy-free, and easy to make

This easy one-pot chili mac by Nisha Vora is comforting, affordable, and uses beans to add protein and fiber. The dish blends pasta, tempeh, and veggies with warming spices in a rich tomato base. Choose pinto, kidney, or black beans for a filling, flavorful meal that’s perfect for weeknights.

Find the recipe here.

Scrambled tofu breakfast burrito

Natlicious Food Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled egg

For breakfast try these scrambled tofu burritos with kidney beans by Natlicious Food. The wraps are loaded with savory tofu, seasoned beans, crunchy cabbage, and creamy avocado. Tofu and kidney beans make this a high-protein option that works any time of day – from lazy brunches to quick weekday meals.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky kidney bean dip

Sarah Doig Add this dip to your snack rotation

Next make this vibrant kidney bean dip by Sarah Doig. It blends roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and smoked paprika into a smooth, smoky spread. Ready in minutes, it’s perfect for dipping, spreading on toast, or adding to wraps for a punch of flavor and protein.

Find the recipe here.

Weeknight red beans and rice

Megan Sadd This 30-minute meal is warm and comforting

This beans and rice recipe by Megan Sadd is made in 30 minutes and is full of protein. Kidney beans and vegan sausage bring richness and depth, while Cajun spices and blended beans create a creamy, smoky base. Serve it with rice and green onions for a quick New Orleans–inspired dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bean and swiss chard stew

Natlicious Food This stew is packed with wholesome veggies

Natlicious Food’s bean and swiss chard stew is hearty and uses kidney and borlotti beans to make the dish. It simmers with leeks, spices, and tomato passata for deep flavor, while Swiss chard adds a boost of greens. A touch of maple syrup balances the heat for a cozy, balanced meal.

Find the recipe here.

Easy three bean salad

Dreena Burton Served with a tangy dressing and mixed with sweet apple pieces, this three bean salad is great for summer

Next, try this three bean salad by Dreena Burton. It mixes chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans, and crisp apple with a tangy vinaigrette. Bell pepper, celery, and green onion add crunch and color. Easy to prep and great cold, it’s perfect for lunches, potlucks, or a quick protein-rich side.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato and kidney bean vegan breakfast bowl

Herbivore's Kitchen A tasty and nutritious breakfast packed with protein from beans

Last on this list of kidney bean recipes is this vegan breakfast bowl by Herbivore’s Kitchen. It combines spiced sweet potatoes and kidney beans with a rich tomato base. Serve it as a warm bowl or wrap it in a tortilla with avocado, spinach, and salsa for a hearty, flavorful start to the day.

Find the recipe here.

