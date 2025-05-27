X
The Best Vegan Ribs

These vegan ribs are protein-packed and great for new vegans

the best vegan ribs made from jackfruit and vegan ground beef These plant-based ribs taste very similar to the real thing - Media Credit: Monika Normand
Emani Corcran’s the best vegan ribs from her cookbook Blk + Vegan are a game-changer for plant-based comfort food. Made with jackfruit and vegan ground beef, they bring a meaty texture and deep, smoky flavor without any animal products. Jackfruit is key here — it naturally shreds like pulled pork, making it perfect for replicating traditional ribs. It also absorbs spices and seasonings well, giving the dish plenty of depth.

These ribs aren’t just about texture. They pack a solid amount of plant-based protein, combining jackfruit with vegan ground beef for a more filling meal. A mix of spices like smoked paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne gives them a bold kick, while liquid smoke and BBQ sauce bring in that classic rib taste.

This dish is great for BBQs, gatherings, or any time you want to impress non-vegans. It’s also a good option for those transitioning to plant-based eating since it delivers a familiar, hearty experience.

The best vegan ribs

With BBQ season incoming, start practicing all your favorite vegan dishes before the sun is out. Start with these vegan ribs, sure to be a delightful centerpiece at your next gathering.
the best vegan ribs made from jackfruit and vegan ground beef
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp (14 g) brown sugar
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 2 tsp (6 g) garlic powder
  • 1 tsp mustard powder
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ¼ tsp cayenne
  • ¼ tsp smoked paprika
  • 2 cans jackfruit (in brine or water) (14-oz [400-g])
  • 1 package vegan ground beef (12-oz [340-g])
  • ¼ cup (40 g) white onion diced
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) vegan Worcestershire
  • 1 tsp liquid smoke
  • ¾ cup (180 ml) BBQ sauce of choice

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with foil.
  • Add the brown sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, paprika, cayenne and smoked paprika to a small bowl; mix and set aside.
  • Drain and thoroughly rinse the jackfruit. Using your hands, squeeze any excess moisture from the jackfruit, remove the buds and discard.
  • Add the jackfruit to a large bowl along with the vegan ground beef, onions, vegan Worcestershire, liquid smoke and the spice mixture.
  • Using a wooden spoon, mix until well incorporated, then add to the foil-lined baking sheet and shape into a large rectangle.
  • Using a butter knife, create four to five lines in the mixture, only slicing one quarter of the way through the mixture to create your rib shape.
  • Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and spread the BBQ sauce over the ribs. Return the pan to the oven and bake for another 20 minutes.
  • Fully cut through the ribs along the lines you made in the mixture. Separate into ribs and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

Emani Corcran

Emani Corcran is the creator of the vegan food blog Blk and Vegan. She has worked with companies such as Ninja Kitchen and Daring Foods Plant Chicken, and lives in Dallas, Texas.

