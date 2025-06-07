X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Tropical Plantain And ‘Egg’ Breakfast Sandwiches

These hearty breakfast sandwiches are perfect for a weekend breakfast

tropical plantain and egg breakfast sandwiches with tofu 'egg' Tofu is used as an egg substitute in this sandwich - Media Credit:
These tropical plantain and “egg” breakfast sandwiches bring together savory tofu scramble and caramelized plantains on toasted hard dough bread. The tofu stands in for scrambled eggs, seasoned with a mix of black salt, turmeric, and nutritional yeast to create a rich, eggy flavor. It cooks in plant-based butter until golden and slightly crispy on the edges.

The tofu provides a solid protein base, while the plantains add energy-boosting carbohydrates. You can adjust the seasoning to taste and even add a splash of hot sauce for heat. Toasted bread holds everything together, making it easy to enjoy at home or pack for a brunch picnic.

This recipe pairs well with spiced red kidney beans or a side of fresh fruit. It’s warm, filling, and ideal for relaxed weekend mornings. It comes from Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood.

A protein-packed vegan breakfast

Perfect for weekend mornings, these comforting plantain and tofu egg sandwiches are a fabulous choice for breakfast.
tropical plantain and egg breakfast sandwiches with tofu 'egg'
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • Fried Plantains recipe follows
  • Knob of unsalted plant-based butter such as Earth
  • Balance plus more for the toast
  • 1 14-ounce/397 g block tofu of your preferred style (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons Eggy Seasoning Mix recipe follows
  • Salt and ground black pepper optional
  • Nutritional yeast optional
  • Ground turmeric optional
  • 4 slices hard dough bread toasted
  • Scotch Bonnet Mango Hot Sauce optional
Fried Plantains
  • 1 large ripe plantain
  • 1 teaspoon plant-based hot honey such as Mellody Spicy Habanero (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons unrefined coconut oil
Eggy Seasoning Mix
  • 2 cups (120 g) nutritional yeast
  • 14 teaspoons (84 g) Himalayan black salt
  • 10 teaspoons
  • (20 g) onion powder
  • 4 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 4 teaspoons turmeric

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°F (90°C).
  • Make the fried plantains as directed below. When the fried plantains are cool enough to handle, slice them into bite-size pieces. Transfer the slices to a baking sheet and keep them warm in the oven.
  • Place the same pan in which you fried the plantains over medium heat, add the butter, and heat until sizzling. Crumble the tofu into the pan. Sprinkle in the eggy seasoning mix. Stir to evenly distribute the spices.
  • Cook the tofu over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned. As the tofu cooks, feel free to taste and adjust the seasoning. You might want to add a little more salt, pepper, nutritional yeast, or turmeric.
  • Once the tofu is as browned as you want it, assemble the sandwiches: Butter the toasted hard dough bread. Take 2 slices of toast and arrange 2 or 3 slices of the fried plantain on each piece of toast. Pile the scrambled eggs on top of the plantains. And if you like, drizzle the sandwiches with a little hot sauce. Then, top each sandwich with another piece of toast.

Fried Plantains

  • Peel the plantain and cut the fruit diagonally into slices about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick. A big plantain should produce about 6 or 7 slices. If you want bold sweetness with a bit of a kick, drizzle 1 teaspoon of habanero honey over the plantains.
  • In a medium nonstick pan over medium heat, warm up the oil. Once the oil is good and hot, add the plantain slices. Cook until the edges get a nice brown color, about 2 minutes. Then, flip ’em over, starting with the first one you added to the pan. Repeat this flip-and-cook routine on both sides, cooking for about 2 minutes per side.
  • Take the golden, delicious plantains out of the pan and put them on a plate lined with a paper towel to cool and drain any excess oil.

Eggy Seasoning Mix

  • In a sealable jar, combine the nutritional yeast, black salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and turmeric and shake well or stir to combine. Store in the pantry until ready to use, or up to 6 months.

Excerpted from the new book Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. Photos copyright (c) 2025 by Clay Williams and Angie Vasquez. Published by Abrams.

Charlise Rookwood

Vegan chef Charlise Rookwood uses her imagination and creativity to prepare dishes with the flavors and inspiration from her Jamaican and Mauritian roots. She has developed vegan menus and catered special events for celebrities such as Donnell Rawlings, Dean Edwards, Incognito, i One (BET red carpet), and many more. Rookwood is also the host of The Black Vegan Cooking Show, where she chops it up with tastemakers, musicians, influencers, and the best vegan chefs in the country in search of the perfect plant-based meal.

