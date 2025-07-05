X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Comforting Curried Veggies

This wholesome, spicy dish is comfort food in a bowl

curried veggies with potato, cauliflower, and chickpeas You can use fresh or frozen veggies in this curry - Media Credit: Maya Sozer
This curried veggies recipe is easy to make and comes together in one pot. It’s loaded with chickpeas and vegetables, making it high in plant protein and naturally gluten-free. The curry spices bring deep flavor and heat, perfect for cozy days or when you need a nourishing meal.

This recipe works with either fresh or frozen veggies, so it’s easy to adapt based on what you have. Cauliflower, carrots, peas, and potatoes all soak up the creamy coconut curry sauce. Ginger, garlic, and curry powder give it richness, while lime juice and cilantro add brightness at the end.

The dish comes from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer, and it’s a great example of how simple spices can elevate a basic bowl of vegetables.

Serve it on its own, or ladle it over rice or quinoa. This dish hits all the marks – it’s hearty, easy to make, and filled with feel-good flavors.

Cook your curried veggies

This comforting bowl of curried veggies is warm, nourishing, and full of bold flavor. It’s high in plant-based protein, naturally gluten-free, and perfect for cozy lunches or dinners. Enjoy it fresh or as leftovers – the taste only gets better.
curried veggies with potato, cauliflower, and chickpeas
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut or olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion diced
  • 2 to 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 ½ tbsp curry powder
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
For the vegetables (or sub with 5 cups (650 g) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed)
  • 1 cup (150 g) peas
  • 2 medium potatoes
  • 1 carrot peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups (200 g) cauliflower broken into florets
  • ½ jalapeño pepper seeded and chopped
  • ½ cup (90 g) coarsely chopped tomatoes
  • 2 cups (473 ml) vegetable stock or water
  • 1 cup (235 ml) light or full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • In a cast-iron skillet or a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat.
  • Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion starts changing color. This should take 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for another minute, to blend the flavors.
  • Add the curry powder and cayenne and stir for 30 seconds to toast the spices.
  • Add the tomato paste and stir until well blended, about 1 minute.
  • Add the vegetables, raise the heat to medium-high and stir for a minute, or until the veggies get warm.
  • Add the veggie stock, coconut milk and chickpeas and bring to boil. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
  • Lower the heat to medium-low, cover and let simmer until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.
  • Add the lime juice and cilantro and enjoy.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer. Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Photo credit: Maya Sozer.

