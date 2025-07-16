This weeknight red beans and rice dish is a fast, flavorful twist on a New Orleans classic. This 30-minute version uses canned kidney beans and store-bought Cajun seasoning to cut down prep time without losing its smoky, spiced taste. Vegan andouille sausage adds plant protein and richness, while sautéed onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic build the flavor base.

Start by browning the sausage, then add vegetables and spices like thyme, oregano, and sage. After a quick simmer with the beans, blend part of the mixture to create a creamy texture. Stir it back in with broth, apple cider vinegar, and liquid smoke for extra body and a savory kick. A scoop of rice tops each bowl, finished with fresh green onions.

This plant-based recipe comes from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. It packs plenty of plant protein from vegan sausage and kidney beans. The recipe is quick to make, uses easy-to-find ingredients, and keeps cleanup minimal – perfect for a busy night.

A quick and easy weeknight dinner

This quick vegan red beans and rice uses smoky sausage, creamy blended beans, and bold Cajun spices. It’s hearty, protein-packed, and comes together in just 30 minutes for an easy weeknight meal. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil divided

1 cup (180 g) long-grain white rice

3 cups (710 ml) vegetable broth divided

1 (13-oz [370-g]) package vegan sausage andouille preferred

1 medium onion

4 cloves garlic

1 bell pepper

1 rib celery

1 tbsp (8 g) Cajun seasoning

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tbsp dried sage

1 tsp garlic powder

2 bay leaves

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp white pepper

2 (15-oz [425-g]) cans red kidney beans

3 green onions

2 tsp (10 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 tsp (10 ml) liquid smoke

1 tsp salt plus more to taste

½ tsp cayenne optional For serving French bread and vegan butter Instructions Heat 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil in a 1-quart (1-L) saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté the rice for 30 seconds, then add 2 cups (480 ml) of the broth. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to low.

Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Slice the sausages into ¼-inch (6-mm) rounds, then brown the sausages in the pan for about 3 minutes, stirring often.

Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Push the sausage to one side of the pan and add another 2 teaspoons (10 ml) of olive oil to the other side. Add the onions and garlic to the pan.

Finely dice the bell pepper and celery, then add them to the pan. Stir well, then add the Cajun seasoning, oregano, thyme, sage, garlic powder, bay leaves and black and white peppers. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir a few times.

Add the kidney beans (NOT drained). Cover and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the cover to stir every minute or so. Meanwhile, slice the green onions.

Use a spoon and measuring cup to remove 2 cups (400 g) of beans and peppers. (It’s okay to grab a bit of sausage too.) Using a food processor, process the beans and peppers into paste.

Add the paste and ½ cup (120 ml) of the broth to the pan. You want the consistency of a very thick stew, not a paste. Add broth ¼ cup (60 ml) at a time as needed. Add the vinegar, liquid smoke and 1 teaspoon of salt. Taste and add more salt and optional cayenne pepper, if desired.

Remove the bay leaves, then ladle the red beans into bowls and top with a scoop of rice and green onions. Use an ice cream scooper to make a tidy scoop. Serve with French bread and vegan butter for a New Orleans–style supper with a lot of weeknight shortcuts!

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

