This Philly vegan cheesesteak is a new twist on a classic comfort food. It skips the meat and dairy but keeps the flavor and texture that made the original famous. Savory fillings, melty cheese, and a warm, crusty roll all work together to make every bite special.

This recipe comes from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond. Instead of steak, it features marinated tempeh and smoky mushrooms, which bring a deep, umami flavor and plenty of plant-based protein. Caramelized onions add a hint of sweetness, and vegan cheese melts into all the crevices. It’s layered inside a toasted sub roll with vegan mayo to keep things creamy and rich.

You can add extras like jalapeños, pickles, or hot sauce if you want to mix it up. But even the base recipe is enough to impress. It’s filling, comforting, and perfect for a weekend lunch or a quick weeknight dinner.

Whip up your own Philly vegan cheesesteak

A plant-based spin on a classic, the Philly vegan cheesesteak swaps meat for tempeh and mushrooms. It’s packed with flavor, loaded with high-protein ingredients, and finished with gooey vegan cheese in a toasted roll. Total comfort food, made vegan. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Tempeh Marinade 3 tbsp (45 ml) coconut liquid aminos or tamari

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

8 oz (225 g) tempeh sliced thinly Caramelized Onions 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 large onions sliced thinly

1 tsp agave syrup optional

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper optional Smoked Portobello Mushrooms 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 large portobello mushrooms cleaned and sliced

1 tsp liquid smoke or to taste

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper For Assembly 4 vegan sub rolls or hoagie buns

Vegan mayonnaise or vegan aioli

Vegan provolone or vegan mozzarella cheese slices

Sliced pickles optional Instructions Prepare the tempeh marinade: In a shallow dish, whisk together the coconut liquid aminos, olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. Add the tempeh slices and let marinate for at least 30 minutes, at room temperature, turning occasionally.

Caramelize the onions: In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook them slowly, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and caramelized. This may take 20 to 30 minutes. If using, add the agave plus salt and pepper to taste, for extra flavor.

Prepare the mushrooms: In a separate large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the portobello mushroom slices and drizzle with the liquid smoke. Sauté until the mushrooms become tender and develop a smoky flavor. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cook the tempeh: Heat a separate large nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Add the marinated tempeh slices and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until they are nicely browned and have absorbed the flavors.

To assemble: Split the vegan rolls or buns in half. Spread vegan mayonnaise on one inner side of each roll. Layer the cooked tempeh, caramelized onions and smoked mushrooms on the buns. Top with your vegan cheese slices.

Place the assembled sandwiches under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cheese melts and gets bubbly. Keep a close eye to avoid burning.

Serve these hot. Remove from the broiler and let cool for a minute. If desired, add sliced pickles or other condiments of your choice.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond and Austyn Rich. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Toni Zernick.

