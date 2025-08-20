This spicy southwestern breakfast burrito is a high-protein, plant-based meal that brings heat and heartiness to your morning. Packed with black beans, red peppers, corn, jalapeños, and a flavorful chickpea scramble, this burrito offers a filling and flavorful start to your day. The mix of spices adds a smoky kick, while avocado and lime keep things fresh.

This recipe is freezer-friendly, making it great for meal prep. You can wrap a few and save them for busy mornings – just reheat and enjoy. The chickpea scramble mimics eggs but keeps things completely vegan. The addition of cumin, smoked paprika, and garlic gives it plenty of punch without needing animal products.

From Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond, this dish blends Southwest comfort with plant-based nutrition. Each burrito offers protein, fiber, and robust flavor in one easy-to-hold meal.

Make it your own with toppings like vegan cheese, salsa, or cilantro. However you enjoy it, this spicy southwestern breakfast burrito will keep you full and fueled. Try it once, and you’ll want to keep it in rotation.

Prep your spicy breakfast burrito

This spicy southwestern breakfast burrito brings the heat and keeps you full. It’s an energizing start to the day, with a smoky, savory kick in every bite. Perfect for busy mornings, meal prep, or a weekend brunch, it’s hearty, high-protein, and totally plant-based No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Spicy Southwestern Filling 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 cup (172 g) cooked black beans drained

1 cup (150 g) seeded and diced red bell pepper

1 cup (160 g) diced red onion

1 cup (150 g) corn kernels (fresh, frozen or canned and drained)

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 to 3 cloves garlic minced

1 to 2 jalapeño peppers or to taste, diced finely Chickpea Scramble 1 (15-oz [425-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper For Assembly Large flour tortillas

Peeled pitted and sliced

Avocado

Fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Vegan cheese optional

Salsa optional Instructions Prepare the filling: In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the black beans, red bell pepper, red onion and corn kernels. Sauté for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften.

Add the chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt and black pepper to taste, garlic and diced jalapeños. Continue to cook for another 5 to 7 minutes, or until the beans are tender and the flavors meld. Adjust the spice level according to your preference.

Prepare the chickpea scramble: In a separate large skillet, mash the chickpeas slightly with a fork or a potato masher.

Season the mashed chickpeas with the chili powder and cumin, plus salt and black pepper to taste. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through and they have a scrambled egg–like consistency.

Assemble the burritos: Warm the flour tortillas in a dry skillet for a few seconds on each side or microwave them briefly, to make them pliable. Place a generous spoonful of filling down the center of each tortilla. Add a portion of the chickpea scramble on top of the filling.

Top each burrito with avocado slices, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. If desired, sprinkle some vegan cheese and salsa on top.

Fold in the sides of the tortilla, then roll it up from the bottom to create a burrito and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond and Austyn Rich. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Toni Zernick.

