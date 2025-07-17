This loaded dhal puri roti is a comforting Caribbean-inspired dish filled with warm spices and plant-based goodness. It starts with soft roti dough stuffed with dhal puri, a seasoned split pea mixture. The roti is then filled with a rich curry of chickpeas, potatoes, and spinach. Together, the tender filling and flaky bread create a deeply flavorful wrap that’s hearty and full of plant protein.

This dish draws on Indian culinary roots and reflects the influence of Indian diaspora communities across Trinidad, Guyana, and Jamaica. Making this roti is a simple way to bring the flavor and warmth of island cooking to your table. The split peas offer fiber and protein, while the chickpeas and potatoes add nutrients and bulk. With no meat or dairy, this loaded dhal puri roti is fully vegan.

The recipe comes from Lloyd Rose’s cookbook Island Vegan. While labeled as a dinner, it also makes a great lunch if you prep the components the night before. Warm it up and enjoy a filling, flavorful, high-protein meal anytime.

Make your dhal puri roti

No ratings yet Servings 8 roti Ingredients Dhal 1½ cups (315 g) split peas

½ tbsp (3 g) ground turmeric

1½ tsp (9 g) salt, divided

3 garlic cloves

1 Scotch bonnet pepper seeds removed

3½ tbsp (4 g) finely chopped chadon beni/culantro or cilantro

4 tbsp (60 ml) high-heat cooking oil

1 tsp ground cumin Roti 3 cups (600 g) all-purpose flour

1½ tsp (6 g) instant yeast

½ tsp salt

1 tsp granulated sugar

¼ tsp ground turmeric

1½ tbsp (21 g) nondairy butter

1¼ cups (300 ml) warm water

Flour for dusting

High-heat cooking oil to oil the pan Filling Chana Aloo + Spinach (see Note below) Instructions Boiling the Dhal To a large deep pot, add 64 ounces of water, along with the split peas, ground turmeric and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Boil for 30 minutes, or until the peas pop when pressed between your fingers.

Drain the peas, rinse them with cold water, then set them aside to cool for 30 minutes. Drying Out the Dhal Add the cooled split peas to a food processor, along with the garlic cloves, seedless Scotch bonnet pepper and chadon beni, then pulse 3 to 4 times to turn the split peas into a crumble.

You may need to scrape down the sides to return the split peas to the center in between pulsing to ensure all of the split peas get crumbled.

To dry out the moisture of the split peas, add the high-heat cooking oil to a deep pot over medium heat, then add the mixture of split peas to the pot.

Mix in the ground cumin and remaining salt. Sauté the split peas until they have dried out. The goal is to have a dry crumble.

During the drying out process, you may need to scrape the bottom of the pot with a wooden spatula multiple times to avoid the pot bottom from burning.

This process can take 10 to 20 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and set it aside. Making the Roti Skin In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, instant yeast, salt, sugar and ground turmeric. Give it a good mix, then use your hands to mix in the butter and, a little at a time, pour in the warm water.

Pour in just enough water to form a big ball of soft, smooth dough. The dough should be on the drier side, no longer sticking to your hands.

Cover the bowl and let the dough rest in a warm area for 15 minutes. Separate the dough into eight equal balls. One ball at a time, use your hands to flatten each ball until it’s the size of your hands and form a large pocket in the middle.

Lightly dust the pocket with flour, then use a dinner spoon to add two spoons of the split peas crumble, known as dhal puri.

Enclose the dhal puri into the ball of dough. It should look like a ball of dough with dhal puri hidden inside.

Dust the counter surface with flour, then roll out the dough ball stuffed with dhal puri as flat as possible without the dhal puri bursting out of the dough. Aim to roll it out approximately ¼ inch (0.6 cm) flat.

Heat a large flat cast-iron pan (preferably) or a nonstick pan over medium-low heat, coat it with a light layer of oil, then place the flat roti on top. Oil the entire surface of the roti, then flip it and oil the other side.

Flip the roti every 15 to 30 seconds until there are light brown specks on both sides. Place the roti in a container or basket lined with a kitchen towel. Cover the roti with the towel to keep it warm. Repeat these steps for the remaining dough balls. Making the Loaded Veggie Roti Add the chana, aloo and spinach filling to the center of your roti skins then fold in the sides of the roti to pocket in the filling.

Place a plate on top of the roti, then flip over the plate and roti. Cut the loaded roti in half and enjoy. Notes: Make the Chana, Aloo + Spinach recipe ahead of time, as it will keep well in the refrigerator. Just warm it up in a pot, adding approximately ¼ cup (60 ml) of water to revive the curry when you’re ready to make the loaded roti. Alternatively, you can make it fresh while the dhal is cooking. Chana, Aloo + Spinach refers to a simple curry made with chickpeas, potatoes, and spinach. It’s a hearty, flavorful filling often used in Caribbean-style roti. You can make your own using any basic curry recipe or pick up a ready-made version from the store. Either way, it adds warmth and depth to the finished dish.

Reprinted with permission from Island Vegan by Lloyd Rose. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Shanika Graham-White.

