X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Aubergine And Lentil Stew

This lentil stew is perfect for cosy evenings

By

2 Minutes Read

aubergine and lentil stew with pomegranate juice, seeds, and molasses This stew is simple, hearty, and full of protein - Media Credit: Julius Fiedler
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

The aubergine and lentil stew is a hearty, protein-rich dinner perfect for sharing. This recipe comes from Julius Fiedler’s cookbook Naturally Vegan and is based on a traditional Palestinian dish called Rummaniyeh. It serves four and works well with warm flatbread on the side.

Brown lentils give the stew a strong, earthy base. Aubergine adds softness and soaks up the spices. Cumin and coriander bring warmth, while pomegranate juice gives a tangy twist. A little tahini adds creaminess and depth.

The dish finishes with a punchy garlic and green chili oil. Fresh parsley and pomegranate seeds go on top for color and crunch. The stew cooks in one pot and takes under an hour from start to finish.

This is a great meal for colder nights or when you want something filling but still full of plants. Each bite mixes spice, tang, and richness. You can enjoy it fresh or keep leftovers for another day. This aubergine and lentil stew shows how simple ingredients can create big flavor in plant-based cooking. It’s comfort food that feeds both body and soul.

Read more: The Best Vegan Ribs

The aubergine and lentil stew recipe

Rummaniyeh is a flavorful stew that uses simple ingredients. Onion, lentils, garlic, and plenty of pomegranate make this stew flavorful and filling.
aubergine and lentil stew with pomegranate juice, seeds, and molasses
No ratings yet
Duration55 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 105 ml (7tbsp) extra virgin olive oil plus extra to serve
  • 1 large onion about 200g (7oz)
  • 320 g (11oz) brown lentils
  • 2 large aubergines about 800g ((1¾Ib)) in total
  • 1 tbsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp ground coriander
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 300 ml (1¼ cups) pomegranate juice (see Note, below)
  • 1 tbsp plain or bread flour
  • 2 tbsp tahini
  • 1-2 tbsp pomegranate molasses optional
  • 6 large garlic cloves
  • 1 green chili
  • 30 g (1oz) parsley
  • 100 g (3½oz) pomegranate seeds (see Note, below)

Instructions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-low heat in a large lidded saucepan. Peel and finely chop the onion, then sauté until translucent (8-10 minutes). Rinse the lentils and add them to the pan with 900ml (4 cups minus 3 tablespoons) water. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes, or until the lentils begin to soften. Meanwhile, cut the aubergines into bite-sized cubes.
  • Stir the cumin, coriander, and salt into the pan, then place the aubergine pieces on top and continue simmering, covered, for 20 minutes more. Now give it a stir to mix the aubergine into the stew.
  • In a bowl, whisk together the pomegranate juice and flour and add it to the pan along with the tahini. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes more to let the flavors combine and the stew thicken. You want a pleasant tanginess at this point, so adjust with the pomegranate molasses, if necessary.
  • Meanwhile, peel the garlic cloves and trim the chili. Pulse them in a small food processor until finely chopped, then put in a small pan along with the remaining oil and fry until golden. Pour this over the lentil stew and gently stir it in. Finally, pick the parsley leaves and roughly chop them.
  • Divide the stew among bowls and garnish with pomegranate seeds, chopped parsley, and a drizzle of the extra virgin olive oil.
Note: To make your own pomegranate juice, remove the seeds from the 3 pomegranates, setting 100g (3 ½oz) whole seeds aside to garnish. Blend the rest and sieve to remove the seed pulp from the juice.

Excerpted from Naturally Vegan: Delicious Recipes From Around the World That Just Happen to Be Plant-Based by Julius Fiedler, published 15 May 2025. Julius shares more on Instagram @hermann, TikTok @bakinghermann, and YouTube @BakingHermann.

Read more: Simple Summer Veg And Chickpea Traybake

Tagged

aubergine

comfort food

high protein

lentil

lentils

recipes

stew

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Julius Fiedler

Julius Fiedler is a filmmaker-turned-content-creator on a clear mission: to promote an unprocessed, more natural approach to plant-based food. After moving to the UK from Germany in 2017, Julius’ career in food began to take flight during the Covid pandemic, when he hosted free online sourdough baking classes under the name “Baking Hermann” (German bakers often call their sourdough starter Hermann in tribute to the namesake friendship cake). He then went on to become one of Jamie’s food stylists at Jamie Oliver HQ, before deciding to focus on his own food channels. His videos attract millions of views across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and are packed with techniques for mastering traditional vegan dishes, many of which he learns directly from local cooks in his well-documented travels around the world. Fuelled by the premise that everything we eat affects nature, he is hopeful that these dishes, having stood the test of time and being in tune with nature, will lead us towards a more sustainable vegan diet. He is a proud ambassador for Slow Food, and this is his debut book. You can find Julius on Instagram @hermann, on TikTok @bakinghermann, and on YouTube @BakingHermann.

More by Julius Fiedler

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active