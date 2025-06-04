The aubergine and lentil stew is a hearty, protein-rich dinner perfect for sharing. This recipe comes from Julius Fiedler’s cookbook Naturally Vegan and is based on a traditional Palestinian dish called Rummaniyeh. It serves four and works well with warm flatbread on the side.

Brown lentils give the stew a strong, earthy base. Aubergine adds softness and soaks up the spices. Cumin and coriander bring warmth, while pomegranate juice gives a tangy twist. A little tahini adds creaminess and depth.

The dish finishes with a punchy garlic and green chili oil. Fresh parsley and pomegranate seeds go on top for color and crunch. The stew cooks in one pot and takes under an hour from start to finish.

This is a great meal for colder nights or when you want something filling but still full of plants. Each bite mixes spice, tang, and richness. You can enjoy it fresh or keep leftovers for another day. This aubergine and lentil stew shows how simple ingredients can create big flavor in plant-based cooking. It’s comfort food that feeds both body and soul.

The aubergine and lentil stew recipe

Rummaniyeh is a flavorful stew that uses simple ingredients. Onion, lentils, garlic, and plenty of pomegranate make this stew flavorful and filling. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 105 ml (7tbsp) extra virgin olive oil plus extra to serve

1 large onion about 200g (7oz)

320 g (11oz) brown lentils

2 large aubergines about 800g ((1¾Ib)) in total

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp salt

300 ml (1¼ cups) pomegranate juice (see Note, below)

1 tbsp plain or bread flour

2 tbsp tahini

1-2 tbsp pomegranate molasses optional

6 large garlic cloves

1 green chili

30 g (1oz) parsley

100 g (3½oz) pomegranate seeds (see Note, below) Instructions Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-low heat in a large lidded saucepan. Peel and finely chop the onion, then sauté until translucent (8-10 minutes). Rinse the lentils and add them to the pan with 900ml (4 cups minus 3 tablespoons) water. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes, or until the lentils begin to soften. Meanwhile, cut the aubergines into bite-sized cubes.

Stir the cumin, coriander, and salt into the pan, then place the aubergine pieces on top and continue simmering, covered, for 20 minutes more. Now give it a stir to mix the aubergine into the stew.

In a bowl, whisk together the pomegranate juice and flour and add it to the pan along with the tahini. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes more to let the flavors combine and the stew thicken. You want a pleasant tanginess at this point, so adjust with the pomegranate molasses, if necessary.

Meanwhile, peel the garlic cloves and trim the chili. Pulse them in a small food processor until finely chopped, then put in a small pan along with the remaining oil and fry until golden. Pour this over the lentil stew and gently stir it in. Finally, pick the parsley leaves and roughly chop them.

Divide the stew among bowls and garnish with pomegranate seeds, chopped parsley, and a drizzle of the extra virgin olive oil. Note: To make your own pomegranate juice, remove the seeds from the 3 pomegranates, setting 100g (3 ½oz) whole seeds aside to garnish. Blend the rest and sieve to remove the seed pulp from the juice.

Excerpted from Naturally Vegan: Delicious Recipes From Around the World That Just Happen to Be Plant-Based by Julius Fiedler, published 15 May 2025. Julius shares more on Instagram @hermann, TikTok @bakinghermann, and YouTube @BakingHermann.

