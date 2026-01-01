12 Easy Vegan Recipes For The Day After A Big NYE Night Out

The celebrations are over, the confetti is gone, and suddenly it’s time to think about food again. That’s where this list comes in. These are 12 easy vegan recipes made for after NYE, when the last thing you want is a long ingredient list or a sink full of dishes.

This roundup focuses on familiar flavors and low-effort cooking. Think meals you can throw together without much planning, recipes that are uncomplicated and completely rewarding, and food you can eat anytime of day. Some are cozy. Some are casual. All of them keep things simple.

Make easing into the New Year a breeze with tasty recipes that are sure to hit the spot. Read on for all 12 options.

Vegan breakfast burger

Romy London What better way to start the day than with a hearty and indulgent breakfast burger made with all the best bits?

This easy vegan breakfast burger by Romy London is a great choice for a comforting and filling meal. It stacks crispy hashbrowns, smoky vegan bacon, and melted cheddar-style slices with chili jam, lettuce, pickles, and optional guacamole in a toasted English muffin, then finishes with sriracha mayo.

Vegan cheesy hamburger pasta

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This protein-packed pasta is an excellent vegan comfort food dish

Lauren Boehme Hartmann’s cheezy hamburger pasta combines shell noodles with seasoned vegan mince in a creamy dairy-free cheese sauce. Inspired by classic Hamburger Helper, it delivers rich, savory flavor in one pot, finished with optional pickles, tomatoes, or green onions.

Creamy one-pot vegan gnocchi bake

Romy London Top your one-pot gnocchi with breadcrumbs for extra crunch

Next up is another Romy London recipe. This creamy one-pot vegan gnocchi bake is made with pillowy gnocchi simmered in a tomato and coconut milk sauce, finished with wilted spinach, herbs, and a golden layer of dairy-free cheese.

Vegan beans alla vodka

Romy London Beans alla vodka is a protein-packed alternative to the Italian classic

These vegan beans alla vodka are another Romy London recipe and rework the classic sauce with butter beans instead of pasta, simmered in a creamy tomato and vodka base with garlic, onion, and chili flakes for a rich, savory finish.

Soba with miso pecan butter

Gabriel Cabrera Cucumbers add a refreshing crunch to this noodle dish

This soba with miso pecan butter by Desiree Nielsen pairs buckwheat noodles with a creamy pecan-miso sauce, finished with cucumber, green onions, and chili flakes for contrast and gentle heat, using noodle water to create a glossy coating.

Vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet

Romy London This dish comes together with a handful of ingredients

This Romy London cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet combines soft leeks, creamy white beans, and melted vegan cheese in one pan, with miso, sage, and nutritional yeast adding depth and a rich, savory finish.

Dairy-free garlic butter chickpea skillet

Romy London You can use either chickpea rice or orzo pasta for this recipe

The final Romy recipe on this list is a dairy-free garlic butter chickpea skillet made in just 30 minutes, combining chickpea rice, tender kale, and golden chickpeas with garlic, tarragon, lemon, and coconut yogurt for a rich, savory one-pan dish.

Caesar chickpea pitta pocket

Jo Sidey These high-protein pitta pockets are ideal for quick lunches

Next up is this Caesar chickpea pitta pocket recipe by Elly Smart, filled with crispy oregano-roasted chickpeas, fresh lettuce, and tomato, then finished with a sharp vegan Caesar dressing made with capers, garlic, nutritional yeast, and lemon.

Wisconsin grilled cheese

Toni Zernick Make this grilled cheese for an easy comfort food treat

Who doesn’t love a toasted sandwich, especially one with lots of cheese? This Wisconsin grilled cheese by Will Edmond is full of vegan-cheesy goodness and contains red onion and Dijon mustard for extra flavor and texture.

Pimped instant ramen

Jo Sidey The chili oil, charred veggies, and soy sauce make this instant ramen extra flavorful

Make some instant ramen but elevated with this pimped instant ramen recipe by Saskia Sidey. Charred bok choy and sweetcorn sit on soy- and chili-laced noodles, finished with spring onions, fresh chili, and coriander for contrast and heat.

Adult grilled cheese with chili crisp

Nisha Vora Add any of your favorite vegan toppings to this spicy and tasty grilled cheese

Here’s another grilled cheese option, this time it’s an adult grilled cheese by Nisha Vora. Sourdough turns crisp around a molten mix of fermented cashew cheese, shredded vegan cheese, and chili crisp, with optional layers like fig jam or pickled onions adding contrast.

Patatas bravas

Vegan Recipe Club This dish is an ideal vegan tapas recipe

The last recipe on this list is vegan patatas bravas by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Crispy potato chunks meet a smoky tomato and chili sauce, finished with egg-free garlic aioli for a bold, classic Spanish tapas-style dish.

