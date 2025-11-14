7 Ramen Recipes For Chilly Days

When the weather turns cold and the days feel long, you want something warm, quick, and comforting. These ramen recipes for chilly days bring big bowls of noodles, broth, and cozy flavors to your table without much effort. Whether you prefer a creamy base, a clear broth, or a miso twist, there’s a bowl here that will hit the spot when it’s gray outside.

Ramen also makes an easy weeknight meal. Most versions come together in one pot, and you can build them with everyday ingredients like noodles, vegetables, tofu, or beans. It’s a flexible dish, so you can keep it simple or load it up depending on your mood.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

From rich, spicy bowls to lighter veggie-forward options, these seven recipes offer comfort with enough variation to eat them on repeat. They’re warm, slurpable, and ready to keep you going through autumn and winter.

Pimped instant ramen

Jo Sidey The chili oil, charred veggies, and soy sauce make this instant ramen extra flavorful

First on this list is this pimped instant ramen recipe by Saskia Sidey. It upgrades packet noodles with bok choy, sweetcorn, soy sauce, and chili oil. Add spring onion and chili on top for a quick, flexible bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Miso ramen bowl

Kris Carr There’s nothing better than a ramen bowl filled with veggies

Make this miso ramen bowl by Kris Carr next. It uses gluten-free noodles, tofu, mushrooms, and asparagus in a miso broth. Add greens and scallions to finish a fresh, veggie-filled bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Oat milk ramen

Edible Ethics This vegan ramen dish features oat milk and nutritional yeast in its broth

Edible Ethics shares a creamy oat-milk ramen with tofu, edamame, and tenderstem broccoli. Miso and tamari build the broth, and crisp tofu and greens finish this cozy bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan kimchi miso ramen

Plant-Based Matters This recipe combines Japanese and Korean influences

This vegan kimchi miso ramen by Plant Based Matters uses spicy kimchi, miso, and gochujang for a bold broth. Add noodles, scallions, and extra kimchi for a cozy, tangy bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Warming Stew Recipes

Pad Thai ramen soup

Plantifully Based This Pad Thai-style ramen is creamy and spicy

This pad Thai-style ramen from Plantifully Based cooks noodles in a tangy broth made with tamarind, soy sauce, and coconut milk. Top with crispy tofu, bok choy, lime, and peanuts for a fresh, peanut-y twist on ramen.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy vegan coconut curry ramen

Alie Suvélor This quick and easy ramen is sure to warm you up

A curry ramen is also a great option when you want extra warmth. This recipe is from Cheynese Khachame simmers noodles in a spiced curry broth with lime, scallions, and soft tofu. It cooks fast and has a comforting, creamy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Quick vegan ramen

Hannah Burne Try this vegan ramen dish full of plant protein for a warming dinner

The last recipe on this list is this quick vegan ramen by Roni Zade. It features a miso–soy broth with ginger, garlic, tofu, mushrooms, and coconut milk, plus noodles and greens. A warm, easy option for chilly evenings.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Soup Recipes For Cold Weather