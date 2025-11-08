7 Cozy Sandwich Recipes

When the days get darker and the temperature drops, quick and comforting meals take priority. This collection of cozy sandwich recipes brings you warm fillings, toasted bread, and easy prep – the kind of food you reach for when it’s cold, wet, and you don’t want a long cooking session.

Each sandwich leans on simple ingredients like vegan cheese, mushrooms, tofu, and some veggies. You can toast, grill, or press them, making these options ideal for quick lunches or relaxed dinners. They work well for autumn and winter because they’re warm, handheld, and come together fast.

Across seven ideas, you’ll find different textures and flavors without complicated steps. Build, heat, and eat. That’s it – simple comforts when the weather calls for it.

Grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

Kiki Nelson Got mushrooms lying around? Make them into this grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

Try this grilled “steak” and cheese sandwich by Kiki Nelson, made with pan-fried portobello slices and caramelized onions. A creamy poblano cashew sauce adds richness for a plant-based take on a classic.

Find the recipe here.

Wisconsin grilled cheese

Toni Zernick Make this grilled cheese for an easy comfort food treat

Try this vegan Wisconsin grilled cheese by Will Edmond, made with dairy-free cheddar and mozzarella plus red onion and smoky spices. Spread with Dijon-mayo mix, then grill on sourdough.

Find the recipe here.

Plant-based meatball parmigiana hero

Tara Punzone This vegan version of a classic sub uses macadamia parmigiana

This meatball parm hero from Tara Punzone. It stacks lentil-mushroom meatballs, marinara, cashew mozzarella, and macadamia “parm” on toasted bread, finished with basil for a rich, saucy bite.

Find the recipe here.

Lemongrass tofu bánh mì

Jane Goodall / Weldon Owen Try this vegan bánh mì for a taste of Vietnam

Next, make this lemongrass tofu bánh mì from The Jane Goodall Institute. It layers crisp tofu marinated with lemongrass and chili, quick-pickled carrot and daikon, spicy mayo, cilantro, and jalapeño on a toasted baguette.

Find the recipe here.

Philly vegan cheesesteak

Toni Zernick Tempeh is an excellent meat replacement in this vegan sandwich

Will Edmond’s Philly vegan cheesesteak layers marinated tempeh, smoky mushrooms, caramelized onions, vegan cheese, and mayo on a toasted sub roll, then melts the cheese under the broiler.

Find the recipe here.

Chipotle grilled cheese with balsamic caramelized onions

Megan Sadd Nothing beats a cheesy, smoky, tangy grilled cheese sandwich with no dairy

Make this chipotle grilled cheese by Megan Sadd. It uses cashew-chipotle cheese, balsamic caramelized onions, and sliced tomato on sourdough, grilled until the bread is crisp and the filling melts together.

Find the recipe here.

‘Turkey’ and avocado club sandwich

Amber Asakura This high-protein vegan sandwich is perfect for lunch

Make this soy-turkey avocado club from Clean Food Dirty Girl. It layers seasoned soy curls, avocado, greens, pickles, and tomato on a roll, with mustard and dried cranberries for a savory-tangy finish.

Find the recipe here.

