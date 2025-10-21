X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

10 Vegan Soup Recipes For Cold Weather

Try these 10 delicious soup recipes just in time for soup season

By

6 Minutes Read

chickpea masala tomato soup with chili, coconut milk, and curry spices for vegan soup recipes These soup recipes make for comforting lunches or dinners - Media Credit: Amber Asakura

When the temperature drops, nothing beats a good bowl of soup. These vegan soup recipes make it easy to stay warm without spending hours in the kitchen. They’re simple, cozy, and built for cold-weather days when you want real comfort.

This list covers a mix of flavors and textures to keep things interesting all season long. Some are creamy, some are brothy, and all are packed with plant-based ingredients that make each bowl filling and nourishing.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Vegan Recipes (That Use Only Whole Foods)

Soup season is about having options. Whether you want something quick for lunch or a pot that simmers on the stove while you unwind, these recipes bring warmth to every meal. Grab a bowl, pour yourself a ladleful, and get ready for the best kind of cold-weather comfort.

Mushroom and white bean soup

a vegan mushroom and white bean soup with lemon and tahini
Natlicious Food Enjoy this nut-free, soy-free soup as a quick lunch

Start off soup season with this mushroom and white bean soup by Natlicious Food. Oyster mushrooms and white beans create a creamy, rich base, balanced with dill, lemon, and a swirl of tahini for a bright, silky finish.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon chickpea soup

A large bowl of lemon chickpea soup from Romy London
Romy London This lemon chickpea soup is packed with plant protein

This fresh lemon and chickpea soup by Romy London is a simple and bright dish. Blended chickpeas make it creamy and smooth, while cumin, turmeric, and lemon bring warmth and balance. A drizzle of chili oil finishes it perfectly.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lasagna soup

two bowls of oven-roasted lasagna soup that is vegan and dairy free
Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This vegan soup twist on the classic lasagna is just as comforting as the original

This vegan lasagna soup by Bailey Ruskus turns a classic comfort dish into an easy, one-pot meal. Roasted vegetables, beans, and broken lasagna noodles simmer in a creamy, nut-based broth for a rich, cozy bowl that’s dairy-free and warming.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute spicy swede soup with ginger

a bowl of spicy swede soup with ginger topped with vegan yogurt, chili, and tempeh chunks for vegan soup recipes
Romy London This swede and ginger soup makes for a quick weeknight meal

Romy London’s spicy swede soup with ginger is a simple potato and carrot-based soup. Fresh ginger gives it warmth and depth, while swede adds a mild sweetness. It’s blended smooth and finished with yogurt and chili for a gentle kick.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean miso soup

Two bowls of miso butter bean soup, a warming vegan soup recipe
Romy London This miso soup is packed with protein

For a comforting brothy soup, make this miso butter bean soup, also by Romy London. Butter beans and shiitake mushrooms simmer in a light miso broth, finished with a walnut spring onion pesto that adds richness, crunch, and umami depth.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Savory Tart Ideas You Can Make Anytime

Pea and kale soup

a bowl of pea and kale soup topped with vegan cream and roasted chickpeas for vegan soup recipes
Romy London This is a great cozy recipe to make during fall

Romy London’s pea and kale soup is a quick, nutrient-rich option for cooler days. Peas and kale blend into a smooth, creamy base finished with vegan cream and crispy chickpeas for extra texture and protein.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chicken noodle soup

vegan chicken noodle soup recipe made with tofu pieces, small soup pasta, vegetables, rosemary, thyme, and lemon for vegan soup recipes
Rebecca Hincke Try this comforting chicken noodle soup that’s completely vegan

This vegan chicken noodle soup by Rebecca Hincke brings classic comfort in a plant-based way. Baked tofu replaces chicken, simmering with carrots, celery, and herbs in a rich vegetable broth. Tiny pasta shapes complete this cozy, familiar bowl.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot orzo soup

A vegan soup made with orzo pasta
Romy London Orzo is a popular ingredient in vegan soups

Romy London’s one-pot orzo soup is a quick, pantry-friendly meal for cold nights. Chickpeas, tomatoes, and orzo simmer together in a light tomato broth, finished with basil pesto for a simple, warming bowl that’s ready in minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Broccoli cheddar soup

a vegan broccoli cheddar soup with bread
Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This soup is free from dairy and gluten

This easy broccoli “cheddar” soup by Bailey Ruskus is a crowd pleaser. Cashews, coconut milk, and miso create a creamy, cheesy base, while broccoli, carrots, and potatoes blend in for a smooth, hearty soup that’s completely dairy-free.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea masala tomato soup

chickpea masala tomato soup with chili, coconut milk, and curry spices
Amber Asakura Use this recipe to batch cook cozy and nutritious meals for fall

The last recipe on this list is a chickpea masala tomato soup by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Chickpeas simmer in a creamy tomato and coconut broth spiced with garam masala, cumin, and turmeric. It’s rich, warming, and perfect for meal prep or family dinners.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 8 Green Bean Recipes

Tagged

comfort food

high protein

recipes

soup

vegan recipes

vegan soup

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active