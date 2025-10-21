10 Vegan Soup Recipes For Cold Weather

When the temperature drops, nothing beats a good bowl of soup. These vegan soup recipes make it easy to stay warm without spending hours in the kitchen. They’re simple, cozy, and built for cold-weather days when you want real comfort.

This list covers a mix of flavors and textures to keep things interesting all season long. Some are creamy, some are brothy, and all are packed with plant-based ingredients that make each bowl filling and nourishing.

Soup season is about having options. Whether you want something quick for lunch or a pot that simmers on the stove while you unwind, these recipes bring warmth to every meal. Grab a bowl, pour yourself a ladleful, and get ready for the best kind of cold-weather comfort.

Mushroom and white bean soup

Natlicious Food Enjoy this nut-free, soy-free soup as a quick lunch

Start off soup season with this mushroom and white bean soup by Natlicious Food. Oyster mushrooms and white beans create a creamy, rich base, balanced with dill, lemon, and a swirl of tahini for a bright, silky finish.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon chickpea soup

Romy London This lemon chickpea soup is packed with plant protein

This fresh lemon and chickpea soup by Romy London is a simple and bright dish. Blended chickpeas make it creamy and smooth, while cumin, turmeric, and lemon bring warmth and balance. A drizzle of chili oil finishes it perfectly.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lasagna soup

Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This vegan soup twist on the classic lasagna is just as comforting as the original

This vegan lasagna soup by Bailey Ruskus turns a classic comfort dish into an easy, one-pot meal. Roasted vegetables, beans, and broken lasagna noodles simmer in a creamy, nut-based broth for a rich, cozy bowl that’s dairy-free and warming.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute spicy swede soup with ginger

Romy London This swede and ginger soup makes for a quick weeknight meal

Romy London’s spicy swede soup with ginger is a simple potato and carrot-based soup. Fresh ginger gives it warmth and depth, while swede adds a mild sweetness. It’s blended smooth and finished with yogurt and chili for a gentle kick.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean miso soup

Romy London This miso soup is packed with protein

For a comforting brothy soup, make this miso butter bean soup, also by Romy London. Butter beans and shiitake mushrooms simmer in a light miso broth, finished with a walnut spring onion pesto that adds richness, crunch, and umami depth.

Find the recipe here.

Pea and kale soup

Romy London This is a great cozy recipe to make during fall

Romy London’s pea and kale soup is a quick, nutrient-rich option for cooler days. Peas and kale blend into a smooth, creamy base finished with vegan cream and crispy chickpeas for extra texture and protein.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chicken noodle soup

Rebecca Hincke Try this comforting chicken noodle soup that’s completely vegan

This vegan chicken noodle soup by Rebecca Hincke brings classic comfort in a plant-based way. Baked tofu replaces chicken, simmering with carrots, celery, and herbs in a rich vegetable broth. Tiny pasta shapes complete this cozy, familiar bowl.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot orzo soup

Romy London Orzo is a popular ingredient in vegan soups

Romy London’s one-pot orzo soup is a quick, pantry-friendly meal for cold nights. Chickpeas, tomatoes, and orzo simmer together in a light tomato broth, finished with basil pesto for a simple, warming bowl that’s ready in minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Broccoli cheddar soup

Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus This soup is free from dairy and gluten

This easy broccoli “cheddar” soup by Bailey Ruskus is a crowd pleaser. Cashews, coconut milk, and miso create a creamy, cheesy base, while broccoli, carrots, and potatoes blend in for a smooth, hearty soup that’s completely dairy-free.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea masala tomato soup

Amber Asakura Use this recipe to batch cook cozy and nutritious meals for fall

The last recipe on this list is a chickpea masala tomato soup by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Chickpeas simmer in a creamy tomato and coconut broth spiced with garam masala, cumin, and turmeric. It’s rich, warming, and perfect for meal prep or family dinners.

Find the recipe here.

