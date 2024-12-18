Creamy One-Pot Vegan Gnocchi Bake

For a quick and comforting dinner, try this creamy one-pot gnocchi bake by Romy London. This vegan dish combines tender gnocchi with a rich tomato and coconut milk sauce, making it both hearty and satisfying. Packed with Italian-inspired flavors like basil, oregano, and garlic, it’s perfect for weeknight meals and comes together in under 30 minutes.

Read more: How To Make Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes

To make it, you cook everything in one skillet — sautéing onion and garlic, then simmering whole plum tomatoes with coconut milk and seasonings. The gnocchi goes straight into the sauce, cooking until tender. Fresh spinach is stirred in for extra greens, and a sprinkle of dairy-free cheese finishes the dish with a golden, bubbly crust after a quick bake in the oven.

Serve this creamy bake hot and pair it with crusty bread or a simple salad for a complete meal. It’s a fuss-free option that’s sure to be a hit with family and friends.

Read more: Try This Vegan Pea And Kale Soup

Creamy one-pot gnocchi bake

This gnocchi bake is creamy, cheesy, and completely vegan. Enjoy soft and chewy gnocchi with tomato, spinach, and dairy-free cheese. No ratings yet Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 brown onion finely diced

3 cloves garlic minced or grated

400 g tin whole plum tomatoes

400 g tin full-fat coconut milk

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 packs gnocchi

100 g fresh spinach

50-70 g dairy-free cheese freshly grated

3-4 tbsp breadcrumbs optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes, then add the garlic for 1 minute.

Add the whole plum tomatoes, crushing them with a spatula to release their juices.

Add the coconut milk, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Add the gnocchi straight from the pack and stir to coat in the sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook until the gnocchi are tender. This should take roughly 10-12 minutes.

Stir in the spinach until wilted, then remove from the heat and top with dairy-free cheese.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese is fully melted & starts to form a golden crust.

This creamy one pot gnocchi bake is best served right away. Enjoy this delicious dish hot alongside a glass of chianti.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: 30-Minute Caramelized Sprouts With Butter Beans