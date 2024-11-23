This vegan soba with miso pecan butter balances creamy, nutty, and savory flavors with the perfectly chewy texture of soba noodles. The recipe, from Desiree Nielsen’s cookbook Plant Magic, features a unique miso pecan butter that brings a depth of umami to the dish while staying entirely plant-based.

Read more: Miso Is A Magic Ingredient That Upgrades Any Dish – 6 Recipes To Try

To prepare, cook soba noodles made from buckwheat flour, which adds a mild, earthy flavor. The miso pecan butter, made by blending toasted pecans with red miso, maple syrup, and hot water, serves as a rich, creamy dressing. Toss the noodles with this buttery sauce, using reserved noodle water to achieve a smooth, glossy coating.

Add diced cucumber and sliced green onions for a fresh, crisp contrast, and sprinkle shichimi togarashi or chili flakes for a subtle kick of heat. This soba with miso pecan butter is light yet filling, making it an ideal lunch or dinner. Serve it on its own or alongside edamame and steamed greens for a Japanese-inspired meal.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

Soba with miso pecan butter

This soba with miso pecan butter is a a versatile recipe perfect for meal prepping , as leftovers reheat beautifully with a splash of water to rehydrate the sauce. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 package (8 ounces/225 g) soba noodles gluten-free if required

½ batch miso pecan butter

Soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

2 green onions thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 6-inch/15 cm piece English cucumber, diced

Shichimi togarashi or red chili flakes for sprinkling For the miso pecan butter 2 cups (500 mL) raw pecans

3 tablespoons (45 mL) red miso

1 tablespoon (15 mL) pure maple syrup

3 tablespoons (45 mL) hot water Instructions Cook the noodles according to package directions. Reserve ½ cup (125 mL) of the cooking liquid. Drain in a colander, then give the noodles a quick rinse under cool running water. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix the miso pecan butter with 2 table- spoons (30 mL) of the reserved cooking liquid until smooth. Toss with the noodles to coat. If the soba looks dry, add more cooking liquid, 2 tablespoons (30 mL) at a time, until the sauce looks glossy.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with a bit of soy sauce, if needed. Top with the green onions, cucumber, and a sprinkle of shichimi togarashi or chili flakes. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat with a splash of water to rehydrate the sauce. For the miso pecan butter Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Scatter the pecans on the prepared baking sheet and toast until fragrant, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the pecans cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Toss the pecans into a food processor and blend until a smooth butter forms, 7 to 8 minutes. Stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl once or twice.

In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, maple syrup, and hot water. Add a dollop of pecan butter and whisk thoroughly. Add another dollop of pecan butter and whisk again. Add the remaining pecan butter and whisk until smooth and creamy. (If the mixture seizes and becomes too thick to mix, you can drizzle in a bit of avocado oil to fix it.)

Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 week. The texture will change when stored. Revive the sauce by warming it in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it looks creamy again. Note: For a gluten-free version, use gluten-free soba noodles and gluten-free tamari.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Read more: 7 Nutritious And High Protein Vegan Stir Fry Recipes