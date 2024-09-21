This Pimped Instant Ramen Is 100% Vegan

For an extra speedy and simple lunch, try this pimped instant ramen recipe by Saskia Sidey. It comes from her cookbook Broke Vegan and is a foolproof way to take your favorite vegan instant ramen to the next level. You might find it surprising that many instant ramen packets are actually vegan — you just need to check the ingredients list closely.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

People worldwide love instant ramen because it’s convenient and delicious, and upgrading it is incredibly easy. Many ramen brands provide the perfect base for a customizable meal. In this recipe, you can add extra flavor with soy sauce and chili oil, and get creative with the toppings. The dish includes bok choy and sweetcorn, which add texture and depth, while spring onions, chili slices, and fresh coriander bring brightness to the dish.

This recipe is flexible, too. You can toss in any vegetables you have on hand, making it a great way to use up leftovers. Just cook the noodles, fry up your veggies, and in minutes, you’ll have a comforting, delicious, and filling lunch.

Read more: 7 Nutritious And High Protein Vegan Stir Fry Recipes

Pimped instant ramen

Many people love upgrading their instant ramen with ingredients like vegan cheese, tofu, or even condiments like hot sauce and vegan mayo. That's what makes these instant meals so fabulous — room for creativity. And that's exactly what this recipe offers, a guideline to an easy yet tasty take on ramen. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 2 single-portion packets instant ramen noodles

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp chili oil

1 head of bok choy halved lengthways

100 g (3 ½ oz) sweetcorn

1–2 spring onions finely sliced

1 red chili deseeded and finely sliced

Small handful of coriander roughly chopped Instructions Cook the ramen noodles according to the packet instructions. Add the soy sauce and chili oil to the broth and leave to cook for another 2 minutes.

Heat a frying pan over a high heat and char the cut sides of the bok choy halves. Add the sweetcorn and allow to fry until charred and caramelized too.

Top the ramen with the charred bok choi and sweetcorn and sprinkle over the spring onions, chili slices and coriander before serving.

This recipe comes from the cookbook Broke Vegan by Saskia Sidey and is published by Hamlyn, £12.99 (www.octopusbooks.co.uk).

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Lunches (Ready In 15 Minutes Or Less)