X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Vegan Cheesy Hamburger Pasta

A cozy, cheesy, vegan mince pasta is perfect for a family dinner

By

1 Minutes Read

a bowl of cheezy hamburger shells a vegan version of hamburger helper This protein-packed pasta is an excellent vegan comfort food dish - Media Credit: Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This Cheezy hamburger pasta dish from Lauren Boehme Hartmann’s cookbook Delicious AF Vegan is a plant-based take on the classic American cheeseburger pasta, often known as Hamburger Helper. Instead of beef, this recipe uses high-protein vegan mince, making it a filling meal. It’s proof that you don’t need animal products to enjoy a rich, cheesy, meaty pasta dish.

The dish features shell pasta coated in a creamy, dairy-free cheese sauce. The vegan mince is seasoned and cooked before being mixed into the pasta, creating a hearty and comforting meal.

This pasta is great for a cozy dinner at home, whether you’re making it for yourself or sharing with friends and family. It’s an easy way to enjoy a nostalgic meal without animal products. Serve it with garlic bread or a simple salad for a complete meal.

Read more: Vegan Ginger Noodle & Vegetable Red Curry Soup

Cheezy hamburger pasta

This pasta dish is a fully plant-based and dairy-free take on the American 'Hamburger Helper'. This one pot recipe uses tasty vegan ground beef, a creamy sauce, and vegan cheddar to make a dish fit for the whole family.
a bowl of cheezy hamburger shells a vegan version of hamburger helper
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ yellow onion diced
  • 4 cloves garlic chopped
  • 1 package vegan ground beef (12- to 16-oz [336- to 448-g], I prefer Beyond Beef®)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 6 cups (1.4 L) vegetable broth
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) ketchup
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce or liquid aminos
  • 16 oz (448 g) pasta shells, medium or large
  • ½ cup (120 ml) oat milk or other non dairy milk
  • 3 cups (339 g) vegan Cheddar-style shreds
  • Green onions tomatoes and pickles, for topping (optional)

Instructions

  • In a large nonstick skillet or pot over medium-heat, heat the olive oil. (The pot should be large enough to cook the pasta.) Add the onion and garlic, and sauté, reducing the heat as needed, for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion is translucent.
  • Add the beef, breaking it up into crumbles using a wooden spoon. Toss with the onion and garlic, and sauté until the beef is brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Transfer the beef, onion and garlic to a medium bowl. Set aside.
  • In the same skillet or pot, add the vegetable broth, ketchup, soy sauce and a pinch of salt and pepper, and whisk to combine. Heat over medium-high, and bring the liquid to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium so it is still at a simmer but not at a high boil.
  • Add the pasta and stir to combine everything. Make sure the pasta is submerged in the liquid, and simmer, stirring frequently and pressing the pasta back down into the liquid until the pasta is al dente. Check your package for timing; it may need a few extra minutes. I usually simmer for about 15 minutes. The pasta will absorb most of the liquid. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
  • Return the beef, onion and garlic back to the skillet or pot, and toss to combine everything. Add the milk, cheese and another pinch of salt and pepper. Stir to combine everything, letting the cheese melt, and stirring a few more times until the cheese is fully melted and the sauce is creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more salt and pepper, if needed.
  • Serve immediately with green onions, tomatoes and/or pickles on top, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Delicious AF Vegan by Lauren Boehme Hartmann. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace.

Read more: Pulled Aubergine Ragu With Hummus Mashed Potatoes

Tagged

high protein

kid friendly

meat alternative

pasta

recipes

vegan meat

vegan pasta

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Lauren Hartmann

Lauren Hartmann is a classically trained pastry chef and the founder of Rabbit and Wolves, a popular vegan blog specializing in comfort food recipes. She has 152K Instagram followers and more than 8K Facebook followers. She lives with her husband and children in Tallahassee, Florida.

More by Lauren Hartmann

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active