Vegan Cheesy Hamburger Pasta

This Cheezy hamburger pasta dish from Lauren Boehme Hartmann’s cookbook Delicious AF Vegan is a plant-based take on the classic American cheeseburger pasta, often known as Hamburger Helper. Instead of beef, this recipe uses high-protein vegan mince, making it a filling meal. It’s proof that you don’t need animal products to enjoy a rich, cheesy, meaty pasta dish.

The dish features shell pasta coated in a creamy, dairy-free cheese sauce. The vegan mince is seasoned and cooked before being mixed into the pasta, creating a hearty and comforting meal.

This pasta is great for a cozy dinner at home, whether you’re making it for yourself or sharing with friends and family. It’s an easy way to enjoy a nostalgic meal without animal products. Serve it with garlic bread or a simple salad for a complete meal.

Cheezy hamburger pasta

This pasta dish is a fully plant-based and dairy-free take on the American 'Hamburger Helper'. This one pot recipe uses tasty vegan ground beef, a creamy sauce, and vegan cheddar to make a dish fit for the whole family. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

½ yellow onion diced

4 cloves garlic chopped

1 package vegan ground beef (12- to 16-oz [336- to 448-g], I prefer Beyond Beef®)

Salt and pepper to taste

6 cups (1.4 L) vegetable broth

¼ cup (60 ml) ketchup

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce or liquid aminos

16 oz (448 g) pasta shells, medium or large

½ cup (120 ml) oat milk or other non dairy milk

3 cups (339 g) vegan Cheddar-style shreds

Green onions tomatoes and pickles, for topping (optional) Instructions In a large nonstick skillet or pot over medium-heat, heat the olive oil. (The pot should be large enough to cook the pasta.) Add the onion and garlic, and sauté, reducing the heat as needed, for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion is translucent.

Add the beef, breaking it up into crumbles using a wooden spoon. Toss with the onion and garlic, and sauté until the beef is brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Transfer the beef, onion and garlic to a medium bowl. Set aside.

In the same skillet or pot, add the vegetable broth, ketchup, soy sauce and a pinch of salt and pepper, and whisk to combine. Heat over medium-high, and bring the liquid to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium so it is still at a simmer but not at a high boil.

Add the pasta and stir to combine everything. Make sure the pasta is submerged in the liquid, and simmer, stirring frequently and pressing the pasta back down into the liquid until the pasta is al dente. Check your package for timing; it may need a few extra minutes. I usually simmer for about 15 minutes. The pasta will absorb most of the liquid. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

Return the beef, onion and garlic back to the skillet or pot, and toss to combine everything. Add the milk, cheese and another pinch of salt and pepper. Stir to combine everything, letting the cheese melt, and stirring a few more times until the cheese is fully melted and the sauce is creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more salt and pepper, if needed.

Serve immediately with green onions, tomatoes and/or pickles on top, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Delicious AF Vegan by Lauren Boehme Hartmann. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace.

