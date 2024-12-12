X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Dairy-Free Garlic Butter Chickpea Skillet

This high-protein chickpea skillet takes 30 minutes to make

By

1 Minutes Read

a picture of a garlic butter chickpea skillet made with chickpea rice You can use either chickpea rice or orzo pasta for this recipe - Media Credit: Romy London
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

For a quick and cozy meal, try Romy London’s garlic butter chickpea skillet. This one-pan dish combines chickpea rice, curly kale, and fresh tarragon, all infused with aromatic garlic butter. It’s high in plant protein and full of seasonal flavors, making it perfect for busy days.

Read more: Vegan Butter Chickpea Curry

If chickpea rice isn’t available, orzo works just as well for this recipe. The dish is simple to make and tasty, thanks to the creamy coconut yogurt and bright lemon juice, which bring all the flavors together. Kale adds a nutrient boost with iron and fiber, while the chickpeas provide plant-based protein.

Serve this skillet hot, garnished with fresh tarragon or chili flakes for a flavorful kick. Whether for a weekday dinner or meal prep, this recipe is a flavorful and nutritious option. Enjoy it with crusty bread or on its own to warm you up this winter.

Read more: Buffalo Chickpeas On Roasted Sweet Potato

Garlic butter chickpea skillet

Made with chickpeas, tarragon, and kale, this aromatic one-pan dish is sure to comfort you on cold evenings.
a picture of a garlic butter chickpea skillet made with chickpea rice
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 200 g chickpea rice
  • 1 tin chickpeas 400g, drained
  • 2 tbsp unsalted vegan butter
  • 3 cloves garlic sliced
  • 100 g curly kale roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves chopped
  • 200 ml vegetable broth
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp coconut yoghurt
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Chili flakes for garnish optional

Instructions

  • Prepare the chickpea rice according to packaging instructions, then set aside.
  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the vegan better and sauté the sliced garlic for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the drained chickpeas to the pan with the garlic-infused butter and stir gently, allowing the chickpeas to absorb the flavors for 4-5 minutes.
  • Add the chopped kale to the pan, allowing 2-3 minutes for the leaves to wilt before adding the fresh tarragon.
  • Add the cooked chickpea rice to the skillet and pour in the vegetable broth, whilst stirring. Heat through for about 2-3 minutes whilst stirring continuously.
  • Stir through the lemon juice, then remove from the heat and stir in the coconut yoghurt.
  • Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot with a sprinkle of fresh tarragon & chili flakes (optional).

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: How To Make Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes

Tagged

butter

chickpea

high protein

kale

pasta

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active