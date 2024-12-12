How To Make This Dairy-Free Garlic Butter Chickpea Skillet

For a quick and cozy meal, try Romy London’s garlic butter chickpea skillet. This one-pan dish combines chickpea rice, curly kale, and fresh tarragon, all infused with aromatic garlic butter. It’s high in plant protein and full of seasonal flavors, making it perfect for busy days.

Read more: Vegan Butter Chickpea Curry

If chickpea rice isn’t available, orzo works just as well for this recipe. The dish is simple to make and tasty, thanks to the creamy coconut yogurt and bright lemon juice, which bring all the flavors together. Kale adds a nutrient boost with iron and fiber, while the chickpeas provide plant-based protein.

Serve this skillet hot, garnished with fresh tarragon or chili flakes for a flavorful kick. Whether for a weekday dinner or meal prep, this recipe is a flavorful and nutritious option. Enjoy it with crusty bread or on its own to warm you up this winter.

Read more: Buffalo Chickpeas On Roasted Sweet Potato

Garlic butter chickpea skillet

Made with chickpeas, tarragon, and kale, this aromatic one-pan dish is sure to comfort you on cold evenings. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 200 g chickpea rice

1 tin chickpeas 400g, drained

2 tbsp unsalted vegan butter

3 cloves garlic sliced

100 g curly kale roughly chopped

2 tbsp fresh tarragon leaves chopped

200 ml vegetable broth

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp coconut yoghurt

Salt and pepper to taste

Chili flakes for garnish optional Instructions Prepare the chickpea rice according to packaging instructions, then set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the vegan better and sauté the sliced garlic for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the drained chickpeas to the pan with the garlic-infused butter and stir gently, allowing the chickpeas to absorb the flavors for 4-5 minutes.

Add the chopped kale to the pan, allowing 2-3 minutes for the leaves to wilt before adding the fresh tarragon.

Add the cooked chickpea rice to the skillet and pour in the vegetable broth, whilst stirring. Heat through for about 2-3 minutes whilst stirring continuously.

Stir through the lemon juice, then remove from the heat and stir in the coconut yoghurt.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve hot with a sprinkle of fresh tarragon & chili flakes (optional).

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: How To Make Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes