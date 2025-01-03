X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Caesar Chickpea Pitta Pocket Is The Ultimate Veganuary Lunch

Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant protein

a picture of one of the portable and vegan Caesar chickpea pitta pockets These high protein pitta pockets are ideal for packed lunches - Media Credit:
These Caesar chickpea pitta pockets from Elly Smart’s cookbook Elly’s Plate are a quick, plant-based lunch or dinner idea. The recipe uses crispy roasted chickpeas, which deliver the same crunch as croutons while adding a plant protein boost. They’re paired with a creamy vegan Caesar dressing, fresh lettuce, and diced tomato for a delicious twist on the classic Caesar salad in a pitta bread.

To make the chickpeas, roast them in the oven or air fryer with olive oil, oregano, and a touch of salt and pepper until they’re golden and crispy. Meanwhile, whisk together the dressing, which features vegan mayo, Worcestershire sauce, nutritional yeast, capers, and garlic for bold flavor.

Once everything is ready, stuff the warm pitta pockets with lettuce, tomato, crispy chickpeas, and a drizzle of Caesar dressing. These pockets are perfect for a quick meal or even as a portable lunch. It’s a simple, flavorful, and entirely vegan meal worth trying.

Caesar chickpea pitta pockets

Making your own vegan Caesar dressing is super easy, This recipe offers a tasty variation that includes cornichons or cocktail pickles. Plus, these pitta pockets can be made in under 20 minutes.
a picture of one of the portable and vegan Caesar chickpea pitta pockets
No ratings yet
Duration17 minutes
Cook Time12 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 400 g can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 tbsp olive oil plus extra for greasing
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 2 pitta breads
  • 1 Little Gem lettuce roughly chopped
  • 1 medium tomato diced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dressing
  • 3 tbsp vegan mayo
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 cornichons finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp capers finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove minced

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 210°C (190°C fan/410°F/Gas 6–7) and line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Alternatively, preheat your air fryer to 190°C (375°F) and spray or drizzle the basket with oil.
  • If your chickpeas are still wet, pat them dry using kitchen paper. In a large bowl, combine the chickpeas with olive oil, oregano and some salt and pepper then tip them onto your lined baking sheet or into your air fryer basket. Bake for 12 minutes in the oven or 8 minutes in the air fryer, stirring them halfway through, until golden and starting to crisp.
  • For the dressing, simply mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl until well combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
  • Toast the pittas then slice along the long edge of each one to open them up. Into each pitta pocket drizzle some dressing, add half the lettuce and tomato, then top with half the chickpeas and drizzle with more dressing before tucking in.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing, recipe from Elly’s Plate © 2024 by Elly Smart. Photography by Jo Sidey.

The Author

Elly Smart

Having trained as a lawyer, Elly Smart quit a career in law to pursue a life in food. Elly has worked in vegan donut shops as well as alongside Gaz Oakley as a food economist on his YouTube channel before starting as a Development Chef at The Vurger Co. where she developed their whole menu, creating best-selling specials, and later developing a product range which sold in Ocado. Elly became a full-time content creator in 2023 where she has focused on creating comforting food without restriction.

