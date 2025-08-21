This Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Is 100% Dairy-Free

The Wisconsin grilled cheese is famous for a reason. The state is known for its dairy heritage and gooey, melty cheese sandwiches. But now, there’s a way to enjoy that comfort without the dairy. This vegan version delivers everything you want in a grilled cheese – crunchy bread, creamy filling, and warm, nostalgic flavor.

Instead of traditional cheese, this recipe uses a flavorful mix of plant-based cheddar and mozzarella. The result is a sandwich that stretches, melts, and hits all the same notes. A touch of red onion and smoky spices adds depth. Dijon mustard and mayo bring creaminess and tang, making each bite deeply savory.

Read more: Herby Chickpea And Orzo Salad

You don’t have to miss out just because you’re plant-based. Whether you’re craving comfort food or making lunch for a friend, this grilled cheese feels familiar and exciting at the same time. This recipe comes from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond.

Make your Wisconsin grilled cheese

Wisconsin is famous for cheese. It’s a state known for its dairy heritage, with proud traditions around gooey, golden grilled cheese sandwiches. For anyone who’s gone vegan but still misses that experience, this recipe brings it back in a new way. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 cup (113 g) shredded vegan Cheddar cheese (I prefer Violife® or 365 Whole Foods Market brand)

½ cup (60 g) shredded vegan mozzarella cheese (I prefer Violife or 365 Whole Foods Market brand)

¼ cup (40 g) diced red onion

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp (28 g) vegan butter

1 tbsp (15 g) Dijon mustard

2 tbsp (28 g) vegan mayonnaise

4 slices vegan sourdough bread

Chopped fresh chives for garnish (optional) Instructions In a small bowl, combine the vegan Cheddar and mozzarella, red onion, garlic powder, smoked paprika, pepper and a pinch of salt. Mix well to create the cheese filling.

In another small bowl, mix together the vegan butter, Dijon mustard and vegan mayonnaise to make a creamy spread.

Lay out the sourdough bread slices on a clean surface. On two of the slices, spread the creamy mustard mixture evenly on one side of each slice. Divide the cheese mixture equally between the two slices, spreading it on the other side of each slice. Place the remaining two slices of bread on top of the cheese-covered slices to make two sandwiches.

Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat.

Carefully transfer the sandwiches to the skillet. Grill them for 2 to 4 minutes on each side, or until the bread turns golden brown and crispy and the cheese is melted. Once the sandwiches are cooked to your liking, remove them from the skillet and let cool for a minute.

If desired, sprinkle with fresh chopped chives, for a burst of color and flavor.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Street Eats by Will Edmond and Austyn Rich. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Toni Zernick.

Read more: Add These Tofu ‘Taste Cubes’ To Your Next Sandwich