Vegan Cheesy Haricot Beans And Leeks Skillet

This cheesy bean dish goes incredibly with some toasted bread

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet made with vegan cheese This dish comes together with a handful of ingredients - Media Credit: Romy London
Winter is here, and what better way to keep warm in the evenings than with an easy one-pan recipe? Romy London’s cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet is a high-protein vegan dinner option. It combines leeks, haricot beans, and vegan cheese with simple yet flavorful ingredients like miso paste, nutritional yeast, and sage. The result is a creamy, savory dish perfect for cozy evenings.

This recipe comes together quickly and you don’t need more than a skillet to make it. The leeks are sautéed with garlic and sage before adding haricot beans and aquafaba for extra creaminess. Melt vegan cheese on top to create a golden crust that makes the dish feel indulgent.

Serve this skillet with freshly toasted bread or roasted potatoes for a complete meal. It’s perfect for weeknight dinners or even a casual dinner party. The dish is full of plant protein and rich flavors, and it’s sure to be a hit. Give this recipe a try if you like a completely vegan, cheesy meal perfect for sharing.

Cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet

This cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet recipe is perfect with bread, roasted potatoes, or more veggies on the side.
vegan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet made with vegan cheese
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegan butter
  • 3 stalks of leeks sliced
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 cloves garlic grated or crushed
  • 1 tsp dried sage
  • 1 tbsp white miso paste
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 tin haricot beans drained
  • 60 ml aquafaba from the tin of Haricot Beans
  • 400 ml vegetable stock
  • 150 g vegan cheese shredded
  • A handful of fresh sage leaves + oil to fry
  • Salt and pepper to taste
To serve
  • Freshly toasted bread or roasted potatoes

Instructions

  • Melt the vegan butter in a large skillet and pan fry the sliced leeks. Sprinkle with a bit of salt and cook until the leeks are softened.
  • Add the grated garlic and cook for another minute, then add the sage, miso paste and nutritional yeast.
  • Drain the beans, keeping the water from the tin, and add them to the skillet. Stir to mix, then pour in the aquafaba and mash part of the beans in the skillet using a potato masher.
  • Pour in the vegetable stock and stir to mix evenly. Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes or until the beans are creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Remove the skillet from the heat and sprinkle the top with vegan cheese. Place the skillet under the grill of your oven to melt the cheese and give it a delicious melty crust on top.
  • In the meantime, fry a few fresh sage leaves in olive oil over medium heat until crispy.
  • Serve the creamy bean skillet with the crispy sage leaves on top and enjoy alongside potatoes or with freshly toasted bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

