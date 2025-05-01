X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

High-Protein ‘Pizza Night’ Salad

Add this salad to your next pizza night menu

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan pizza night salad with high protein chickpeas This tasty salad is packed full of protein - Media Credit: Danielle Brown
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This “pizza night” salad from Danielle Brown’s Life-Changing Salads is fresh, colorful, and full of flavor. It mixes crunchy iceberg lettuce, radicchio, tomatoes, chickpeas, olives, and pepperoncini for a salad that stands strong on its own. Chickpeas bring a boost of plant-based protein, making it hearty enough for a full meal.

You can also serve it as the perfect side for vegan pizza night, which is what Brown recommends. The saltiness of the olives and pepperoncini cuts through the richness of pizza, while the fresh greens and tomatoes add balance. It’s crunchy, tangy, and easy to pull together in just a few minutes.

You can top it with vegan mozzarella or enjoy it without. Either way, a good dressing like a red wine vinaigrette ties everything together. You can prep it ahead of time or toss it fresh before serving. This is the kind of salad that everyone can customize, making it great for casual dinners or big family gatherings.

Read more: Smoky BBQ Shredded Jackfruit

How to make a ‘pizza night’ salad

In 20 minutes you can have a large bowl of pizza night salad ready to serve to your family (or just yourself). This salad works on its own or with some tasty vegan pizza.
vegan pizza night salad with high protein chickpeas
5 from 1 vote
Duration20 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 1 head iceberg lettuce shredded
  • 1 cup shredded radicchio
  • ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 (15oz/425g) can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup sliced pepperoncini
  • ½ cup sliced green olives
  • ½ red onion thinly sliced or diced
  • Vegan mozzarella optional (Cashew mozzarella is used here)
  • Vegan dressing of choice

Instructions

  • To a large salad bowl, add all the ingredients, including vegan mozzarella, if using.
  • Toss with your dressing of choice, and enjoy
Use any preferred dressing but a nice red wine vinaigrette or vegan Italian dressing complements these ingredients very well.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her new cookbook Life Changing Salads here and her Instagram here.

Read more: Cauliflower, Butter Bean, And Chard Dhal

Tagged

chickpeas

high protein

olives

recipes

tomatoes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Danielle Brown

Danielle Brown is the Founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. She shares easy-to-make vegan recipes across social media to her millions of devoted followers who want to learn how to eat healthier, fall in love with cooking, and the secrets to making the best plant-based meals.

More by Danielle Brown

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active