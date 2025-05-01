High-Protein ‘Pizza Night’ Salad

This “pizza night” salad from Danielle Brown’s Life-Changing Salads is fresh, colorful, and full of flavor. It mixes crunchy iceberg lettuce, radicchio, tomatoes, chickpeas, olives, and pepperoncini for a salad that stands strong on its own. Chickpeas bring a boost of plant-based protein, making it hearty enough for a full meal.

You can also serve it as the perfect side for vegan pizza night, which is what Brown recommends. The saltiness of the olives and pepperoncini cuts through the richness of pizza, while the fresh greens and tomatoes add balance. It’s crunchy, tangy, and easy to pull together in just a few minutes.

You can top it with vegan mozzarella or enjoy it without. Either way, a good dressing like a red wine vinaigrette ties everything together. You can prep it ahead of time or toss it fresh before serving. This is the kind of salad that everyone can customize, making it great for casual dinners or big family gatherings.

Read more: Smoky BBQ Shredded Jackfruit

How to make a ‘pizza night’ salad

In 20 minutes you can have a large bowl of pizza night salad ready to serve to your family (or just yourself). This salad works on its own or with some tasty vegan pizza. 5 from 1 vote Duration 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 1 head iceberg lettuce shredded

1 cup shredded radicchio

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 (15oz/425g) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 cup sliced pepperoncini

½ cup sliced green olives

½ red onion thinly sliced or diced

Vegan mozzarella optional (Cashew mozzarella is used here)

Vegan dressing of choice Instructions To a large salad bowl, add all the ingredients, including vegan mozzarella, if using.

Toss with your dressing of choice, and enjoy Use any preferred dressing but a nice red wine vinaigrette or vegan Italian dressing complements these ingredients very well.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her new cookbook Life Changing Salads here and her Instagram here.

Read more: Cauliflower, Butter Bean, And Chard Dhal