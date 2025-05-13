X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Caramelized Shallot And Wild Mushroom Pizza

This homemade pizza is full of sweet and savory flavors

a caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza with dates and arugula Swap almond ricotta for any variation of the vegan cheese you prefer - Media Credit: Elaine Skiadas
This caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza comes from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. It’s a rich, flavorful take on homemade vegan pizza that balances sweet and savory elements. Caramelized shallots cook down into a jammy base, while Medjool dates add a subtle sweetness. A mix of wild mushrooms brings earthy depth, and vegan mozzarella pulls it all together.

Making pizza at home is fun, and it’s perfect for sharing. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, family, or friends, this one feels special. The crust bakes up crisp, thanks to a hot pan or pizza stone, and you can top it with almond ricotta and fresh arugula for a bright, peppery finish.

This recipe uses store-bought dough for ease, but homemade works just as well. It’s a great way to experiment with toppings and get comfortable in the kitchen. The shallots and mushrooms take a little time, but the payoff is big. Serve it hot and fresh from the oven for dinner or slice it up for a relaxed weekend lunch. Either way, it’s a solid plant-based option when you want something warm, flavorful, and a little bit elevated.

Make your own mushroom pizza

Try this savory-sweet pizza with vegan mozzarella, Medjool dates, arugula, and mushrooms. It's great for yourself or sharing with a side salad.
a caramelized shallot and wild mushroom pizza with dates and arugula
Servings1 large pizza

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil plus more as needed
  • 5 large shallots sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ cup 55 g pitted Medjool dates chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp (3 g) fresh thyme
  • 8 oz (225 g) mixed wild mushrooms roughly torn
  • All-purpose flour for dusting
  • 8 oz (225 g) prepared pizza dough
  • 1 cup (112 g) non dairy mozzarella cheese shreds
  • Almond ricotta for serving
  • Arugula for serving

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C) and place a sheet pan on the middle rack.
  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. When shimmering, add the shallots and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown.
  • Deglaze the pan with the balsamic vinegar, then add the dates, garlic and thyme. Continue to cook the shallots for another 5 to 7 minutes, or until deeply caramelized. If the shallots seem a little dry, add a splash of water until they break down into a jammy consistency.
  • Transfer the shallot mixture to a plate and set aside. Add another drizzle of olive oil to the pan and cook the mushrooms until they are browned and release their moisture—about 4 minutes.
  • Lightly flour your work surface and roll out the pizza dough to about ½ inch (1.3 cm) thick. Transfer the dough to a sheet of parchment paper and top with a layer of caramelized shallots, followed by the non dairy cheese and sautéed mushrooms.
  • With oven mitts, remove the sheet pan from the oven and carefully transfer the parchment paper with the pizza on top to the pan. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown and no longer doughy in the center. Serve immediately with dollops of vegan ricotta and arugula.
Tip:
Preheating the sheet pan in the oven yields an extra crispy crust and helps the center of the pizza cook through. If you happen to have a pizza stone, feel free to use that instead.

Reprinted with permission from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Elaine Skiadas.

The Author

Elaine Skiadas

Elaine Skiadas is the teenage recipe developer, food photographer and author behind the popular blog Wandering Chickpea. Her work has been featured on popular websites such as feedfeed, Vegan Bowls and Good Old Vegan. She currently attends UC Santa Barbara as a psychology and brain sciences major.

