This creamy roasted gold potato leek soup is a simple, comforting option for colder days. The classic mix of potatoes and leeks is known for its smooth base, and roasting your veg first adds plenty of flavor. The blend becomes rich and velvety once combined with vegetable broth and dairy-free milk, making it a go-to soup to serve at lunch or dinner throughout the fall and winter months.

This recipe is from Gina Fontana at Healthy Little Vittles and keeps the ingredients simple. Gold potatoes bring natural creaminess, while leeks add a mild, sweet flavor. Coconut milk, garlic, nutritional yeast, and plant-based butter round out the broth. Everything blends into a warm bowl with a texture that adapts easily to your preference, whether smooth or slightly chunky.

The soup reheats well and can be paired with crusty bread or a simple salad. It also stores for up to three days in the fridge, which makes it useful for meal prep. This version keeps the traditional flavors intact while staying completely dairy-free and easy to prepare on busy days.

Gold potato leek soup method

This creamy gold potato leek soup blends roasted potatoes and leeks into a smooth, dairy-free bowl. It works well for cold days and reheats easily for lunches or dinners throughout the week. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 2 pound Yukon gold or yellow potatoes

2 cup leeks chopped (3-4 large leeks)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

32 ounce vegetable broth/stock

1 x 13.5 ounce can coconut milk

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

3 tablespoons dairy-free butter Garnishes (optional) pumpkin seeds

sunflower seeds

microgreens Instructions You can either make this soup in a blender or in a stockpot using an immersion blender.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll start by washing the potatoes and leeks. Cut the potatoes and the white to light green part of the leeks into chunks. Add the cut potatoes and leeks to a parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper and roast in the oven for 30 minutes, tossing halfway through.

Meanwhile, add the vegetable stock, coconut milk, minced garlic, nutritional yeast, and butter to your blender or to a stockpot if you’re using the immersion blender method.

When the potatoes and leeks are done roasting add them to the blender or pot and either pulse or blend the soup until you reach the desired consistency and texture you like. NOTE: if you prefer a chunkier soup, you can reserve some roasted potatoes and stir those into the blended soup after.

You can enjoy the soup right away, but if it’s not hot enough, you can pop it in the microwave or warm it in a saucepan on your stovetop. You can store leftover soup in the fridge for up to 3 days. Depending on what plant-based milk you use, the soup may thicken when chilled. You can reheat this Creamy Roasted Gold Potato Leek Soup in the microwave or stovetop and add a little water if it’s too thick.

This recipe is from Gina Fontana at Healthy Little Vittles. You can find the links to her original recipe here, her cookbook here, and her Instagram here.

