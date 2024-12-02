How To Make This Mushroom, Sweet Potato, And Tahini Salad

If you want to get some more vegetables into your diet, this festive salad is a great place to start. It’s packed with seasonal veg like sweet potato, purple cabbage, and carrots, and is a great addition to your holiday table if you fancy something a bit different.

The addition of tahini takes this salad to the next level. Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds, commonly used in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and North African cuisines. It is rich in nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fiber, and vitamins such as B1 and B6, as well as minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron. Tahini is known for its versatility, particularly in dressings and sauces, where its creamy texture and nutty flavor enhance a wide range of dishes. Its emulsifying properties help blend oil and water-based ingredients smoothly, making it a popular base for salad dressings, dips, and marinades.

This recipe, which comes from Natlicious Food, shows you how to make a tahini dressing with maple syrup, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and spices, which works incredibly with this salad.

Mushroom, sweet potato, and tahini salad

December is here, and it's time to start thinking about festive feasts. This hearty mushroom, sweet potato, and tahini salad is the perfect addition to your Christmas table. It's full of flavour and incredibly satisfying. No ratings yet Prep Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 350 g sweet potatoes

250 g mushrooms

1 lemon, juiced

2 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp maple syrup

40 ml olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp of each garlic granules, chili flakes and oregano

1 garlic clove

1 small purple cannage

A handful of arugula

1 carrot

1 spring onion

1 tbsp almonds

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds Instructions Peel the potatoes and cut them in bite size pieces.

Cut the mushrooms in larger chucks and place them in a baking tray along with the sweet potatoes.

Drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil, season with salt and pepper and a pinch of the spices.

Combine well and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20-25 minutes.

In a large bowl, add the tahini, maple syrup, the remaining olive oil, lemon juice, all the spices, grate the garlic clove and whisk to combine. Add a tablespoon or two of water, if needed, to loosen it up.

Thinly slice the cabbage, shred the carrot and cut the spring onion and arugula.

Add all the veggies into the bowl with the dressing and mix well to combine.

Roast the almonds for a couple of minutes in a pan, and then roughly chop them.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

