Butternut Squash Risotto With Cognac And Pumpkin Seed Pesto

This butternut squash risotto with cognac, pumpkin seed pesto, and fried thyme blossom is a warm, comforting rice dish cooked slowly with stock until creamy. Risotto is an Italian staple made by gently stirring short-grain rice as it absorbs liquid. This version works well for Veganuary because the creaminess comes from the rice itself, not dairy. It relies on vegetables, rice, and careful cooking, which makes it feel complete without needing replacements.

The recipe stays simple and easy to make. Roasted butternut squash adds sweetness and body, while cognac cooks down to give the risotto a mellow, rounded flavor. Blending part of the squash into the rice helps create a smooth texture, while keeping some pieces whole adds contrast. Pumpkin seed pesto adds a nutty note, and fried thyme blossom brings a crisp finish.

January and the colder months are a natural time for risotto. It’s warm, steady to cook, and well-suited to seasonal produce like squash. Try making this risotto yourself while easing into a more plant-forward diet. Serve it as a main for dinner with a simple salad on the side.

Whip up the butternut squash risotto with cognac

This butternut squash risotto with cognac cooks into a creamy rice dish finished with pumpkin seed pesto and fried thyme. It’s a warming winter main that suits Veganuary, using seasonal squash and classic risotto technique without dairy. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the roasted squash: 1 small butternut squash about 800g, peeled and cubed

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

A few thyme sprigs optional For the risotto: 1 tbsp olive oil + 1 tbsp unsalted vegan butter

1 small onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

1½ cups (300g) Arborio or Carnaroli rice

75 ml Cognac or brandy

1 litre vegetable stock kept warm

50 g vegan Parmesan

A knob of vegan butter to finish

Extra roasted squash cubes for garnish For the pumpkin seed pesto: 50 g pumpkin seeds toasted

30 g fresh basil or parsley

1 small garlic clove

30 g grated vegan Parmesan

75 ml olive oil

Zest of ½ lemon

Pinch of salt

Thyme blossom sprigs & olive oil to serve Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan). Toss the butternut squash cubes in olive oil, salt, pepper, and thyme, if using. Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning once, until caramelized at the edges and tender throughout. Set aside. Purée two-thirds of the squash for stirring into the risotto and keep the rest whole for serving.

Blend the toasted pumpkin seeds, herbs, garlic, cheese, lemon zest, salt, and olive oil into a loose pesto. Add a touch more oil if needed. Taste and adjust for salt or acidity.

In a Sautese pan, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook gently for 5–7 minutes until soft and translucent. Stir in the garlic and rice, coating the grains until they begin to turn pearlescent.

Pour in the Cognac and let it bubble away, stirring gently, until the alcohol has evaporated and the scent becomes mellow and warm.

Begin adding the warm stock a ladle at a time, stirring constantly and waiting until each addition is absorbed before adding the next. This will take about 18–20 minutes. The rice should be tender with a slight bite and suspended in a creamy liquid.

Stir in the squash purée and grated cheese. Add a knob of butter for silkiness. Taste for seasoning. Let the risotto rest, covered, for 2 minutes before serving. Meanwhile, fry the thyme blossom sprigs in a little oil until crisp.

Spoon the risotto into warm bowls. Top with extra roasted squash cubes, a generous drizzle of pumpkin seed pesto, the fried thyme blossom and a few toasted seeds for crunch.

These recipes are from Stellar. Find more information here.

