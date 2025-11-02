X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Butter Bean And Sweet Papas Coconut Stew

For comfort in a bowl, try this unique butter bean stew with coconut pepitas

By

(updated )

2 Minutes Read

butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew with spicy and sweet coconut pepitas Pepitas are pumpkin seeds that can be eaten raw or roasted - Media Credit: Hannah Bodsworth
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Looking for something warm and cozy? Try this butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew. The stew simmers sweet potato, carrots, and red pepper with butter beans, ginger, cumin, green chili, and garlic. Coconut yogurt goes in at the end for a creamy finish and a mild coconut note.

This recipe comes from Plant Feasts by Frankie Paz. It’s topped with coconut pepitas: pumpkin seeds mixed with shredded coconut, cayenne, curry powder, lime juice, and maple syrup, then baked until crisp and lightly golden. The pepitas add spicy-sweet crunch to the soft stew. Make your own and store extra pepitas in a sealed jar for up to a month.

Read more: Cream Of Carrot And Hazelnut Tagliatelle

Butter beans make this high protein. They also add iron and fiber. The added sweet potatoes are excellent complex carbs that add a gentle sweetness, making the flavor profile warm and lightly spicy. Add lemon and cilantro to brighten at the end.

Make your butter bean and sweet papas stew

This recipe is a hearty, coconut-based stew with a touch of spice and natural sweetness. It’s rich, warming, and packed with plant protein, making it a complete meal that brings comfort and balance to the table.
butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew with spicy and sweet coconut pepitas
No ratings yet
Duration55 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 onion finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 1 small green chilli finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon grated root ginger
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 4 sweet potatoes approx. 800g, peeled and cut into small chunks
  • 2 carrots finely chopped
  • 1 red pepper peeled, deseeded and chopped
  • 700 ml water
  • A large handful of spinach leaves
  • 1 x 400g can of butter beans drained
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • A handful of coriander/cilantro leaves chopped
  • 3 tablespoons coconut yogurt
  • Salt and pepper
  • Sweet and Super-Spicy Coconut Pepitas to serve (see below)
Sweet and Super-Spicy Coconut Pepitas
  • 180 g pumpkin seeds/ pepitas
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoons unsweetened desiccated/ dried shredded coconut
  • ½ teaspoon medium curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup

Instructions

  • Heat the coconut oil in a saucepan over a medium heat, then add the onion, garlic, chili, ginger and cumin seeds. Cook for a few minutes until the onion has softened.
  • Add the sweet potatoes, carrots and red pepper and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly so they don’t stick to the bottom of the pan.
  • Add the water and the spinach, season with salt and pepper and cook for 25 minutes until the vegetables are lovely and soft.
  • Add the butter beans and coconut yogurt to the stew and stir well. Cook for 5 more minutes before squeezing in the lemon juice and adding the chopped coriander.
  • Garnish with a small drizzle of coconut yogurt, pepitas and flowers.

For the pepitas

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/ Gas 6. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment.
  • Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl first, then add the lime juice and maple syrup. Spread the mixture out on a baking sheet, then bake in the oven for 12 minutes until slightly golden on top.
  • Leave to cool.
  • Store in an airtight container or jar for up to a month.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Feasts. Nourish Books, 2024. Photography: Hannah Bodsworth. Food stylist: Frankie Paz. Prop stylist: Frankie Paz.

Read more: Homemade Vegan Sausage And Mash

Tagged

butter beans

coconut

fiber

high protein

recipes

sweet potato

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Frankie Paz

Frankie Paz has been living a plant-based lifestyle for over 15 years, inspired by her vegan 97-year-old grandma, and her time living in sustainable communities in South America. She keeps it real with her down-to-earth approach, embracing the magic and messiness of being human, hosting intimate ceremonial supper clubs in London where strangers become friends through storytelling. Frankie featured on Jamie Oliver’s Cookbook Challenge on Channel4.

More by Frankie Paz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active