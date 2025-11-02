Looking for something warm and cozy? Try this butter bean and sweet papas coconut stew. The stew simmers sweet potato, carrots, and red pepper with butter beans, ginger, cumin, green chili, and garlic. Coconut yogurt goes in at the end for a creamy finish and a mild coconut note.

This recipe comes from Plant Feasts by Frankie Paz. It’s topped with coconut pepitas: pumpkin seeds mixed with shredded coconut, cayenne, curry powder, lime juice, and maple syrup, then baked until crisp and lightly golden. The pepitas add spicy-sweet crunch to the soft stew. Make your own and store extra pepitas in a sealed jar for up to a month.

Butter beans make this high protein. They also add iron and fiber. The added sweet potatoes are excellent complex carbs that add a gentle sweetness, making the flavor profile warm and lightly spicy. Add lemon and cilantro to brighten at the end.

Make your butter bean and sweet papas stew

This recipe is a hearty, coconut-based stew with a touch of spice and natural sweetness. It’s rich, warming, and packed with plant protein, making it a complete meal that brings comfort and balance to the table. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 small green chilli finely chopped

1 teaspoon grated root ginger

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

4 sweet potatoes approx. 800g, peeled and cut into small chunks

2 carrots finely chopped

1 red pepper peeled, deseeded and chopped

700 ml water

A large handful of spinach leaves

1 x 400g can of butter beans drained

Juice of 1 lemon

A handful of coriander/cilantro leaves chopped

3 tablespoons coconut yogurt

Salt and pepper

Sweet and Super-Spicy Coconut Pepitas to serve (see below) Sweet and Super-Spicy Coconut Pepitas 180 g pumpkin seeds/ pepitas

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons unsweetened desiccated/ dried shredded coconut

½ teaspoon medium curry powder

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 teaspoons maple syrup Instructions Heat the coconut oil in a saucepan over a medium heat, then add the onion, garlic, chili, ginger and cumin seeds. Cook for a few minutes until the onion has softened.

Add the sweet potatoes, carrots and red pepper and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly so they don’t stick to the bottom of the pan.

Add the water and the spinach, season with salt and pepper and cook for 25 minutes until the vegetables are lovely and soft.

Add the butter beans and coconut yogurt to the stew and stir well. Cook for 5 more minutes before squeezing in the lemon juice and adding the chopped coriander.

Garnish with a small drizzle of coconut yogurt, pepitas and flowers. For the pepitas Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/ Gas 6. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment.

Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl first, then add the lime juice and maple syrup. Spread the mixture out on a baking sheet, then bake in the oven for 12 minutes until slightly golden on top.

Leave to cool.

Store in an airtight container or jar for up to a month.

Reprinted with permission from Plant Feasts. Nourish Books, 2024. Photography: Hannah Bodsworth. Food stylist: Frankie Paz. Prop stylist: Frankie Paz.

