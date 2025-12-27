8 Of Our Highest Rated Dinner Recipes

In 2025, these meals stood out as our highest-rated dinner recipes across the board. Readers kept coming back to dishes that were easy to prepare, full of flavor, and made with accessible plant-based ingredients.

These eight recipes earned the most saves, stars, and clicks on the PBN website, showing what home cooks relied on most throughout the year. You’ll find weeknight options, cozy seasonal meals, and high-protein favorites that work for any schedule.

Each dish is straightforward, nourishing, and built for repeat cooking. If you’re looking for dependable dinner ideas, these top-rated recipes are a great place to start.

One-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew

Kate Friedman Use canned chickpeas for a quick and flavorful meal

The first of our highest-rated dinner recipes is this one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew by Kate Friedman. A simple mix of chickpeas, tomatoes, and herbs cooks into a thick, flavorful stew.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and sweet potato cottage pie

Sarah Doig Get all the seasonal nutrients you need with this comforting sweet potato cottage pie

The next recipe is a fall-friendly sweet potato and lentil cottage pie by Niki Webster. It layers a savory lentil and vegetable base with smooth sweet potato mash, baked until the top is golden and the filling is bubbling.

Find the recipe here.

Squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew

This nourishing stew is warm, sweet, and perfect for autumn

For more lentils, try this apricot one-pot stew by Yasmin Khan. This recipe uses squash, red lentils, chickpeas, warm spices, tomatoes, and dried apricots for a sweet-savory stew that cooks in one pot.

Find the recipe here.

Lentils and rice with caramelized onions

Tara Fisher This lentil and rice dish is perfect for sharing

Simple but tasty, this lentil and rice with caramelized onion recipe by Julius Fiedler is a must-try. A Levantine-style dish of brown lentils, basmati rice, and slow-caramelized onions cooked together with warm spices and finished with fragrant onion oil on top.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ribs

Monika Normand These plant-based ribs taste very similar to the real thing

There’s nothing like these vegan ribs by Emani Corcran. Made with jackfruit and vegan ground beef, they bake into smoky, tender ribs covered in BBQ sauce for a convincing plant-based take on a classic.

Find the recipe here.

Marry me lentils

Kimberly Espinel You can make this dish in one pot

These marry me lentils by Gigi Grassia were another hit on our site. Creamy red lentils simmer with tomatoes, herbs, and spinach for a quick dish with plenty of flavor. A straightforward, saucy recipe that’s easy to portion and serve.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-baked butter chickpeas

Katy Beskow Chickpeas are a plant-based protein staple easily paired with many flavors

This oven-baked butter chickpeas recipe by Katy Beskow also raked in good ratings. It mixes chickpeas, cauliflower, and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce with curry paste, mango chutney, and sultanas.

Find the recipe here.

Meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping

British Leeks This vegan cottage pie is perfect for cold nights

Finally, this meat-free cottage pie by British Leeks was a standout amongst these high-ranking recipes. This version layers a vegetable-packed base under a creamy leek and cauliflower topping, creating a cozy cottage pie with mushrooms, herbs, and a smooth, dairy-free mash.

Find the recipe here.

