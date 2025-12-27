X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

8 Of Our Highest Rated Dinner Recipes

Here are our top eight dinner recipes for 2025

By

5 Minutes Read

meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping plus mushrooms, vegan grated cheese, and herbs for our highest rated dinner recipes Try these recipes rated by the PBN audience - Media Credit: British Leeks

In 2025, these meals stood out as our highest-rated dinner recipes across the board. Readers kept coming back to dishes that were easy to prepare, full of flavor, and made with accessible plant-based ingredients.

These eight recipes earned the most saves, stars, and clicks on the PBN website, showing what home cooks relied on most throughout the year. You’ll find weeknight options, cozy seasonal meals, and high-protein favorites that work for any schedule.

Read more: 10 Quick And Easy Vegan Lentil Recipes

Each dish is straightforward, nourishing, and built for repeat cooking. If you’re looking for dependable dinner ideas, these top-rated recipes are a great place to start.

One-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew

a bowl of one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew
Kate Friedman Use canned chickpeas for a quick and flavorful meal

The first of our highest-rated dinner recipes is this one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew by Kate Friedman. A simple mix of chickpeas, tomatoes, and herbs cooks into a thick, flavorful stew.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and sweet potato cottage pie

lentil and sweet potato cottage pie served with stir-fried greens as part of our highest rated dinners
Sarah Doig Get all the seasonal nutrients you need with this comforting sweet potato cottage pie

The next recipe is a fall-friendly sweet potato and lentil cottage pie by Niki Webster. It layers a savory lentil and vegetable base with smooth sweet potato mash, baked until the top is golden and the filling is bubbling.

Find the recipe here.

Squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew

squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew with chickpeas, spices, and basmati rice
This nourishing stew is warm, sweet, and perfect for autumn

For more lentils, try this apricot one-pot stew by Yasmin Khan. This recipe uses squash, red lentils, chickpeas, warm spices, tomatoes, and dried apricots for a sweet-savory stew that cooks in one pot.

Find the recipe here.

Lentils and rice with caramelized onions

a bowl of lentils and rice with caramelized onions to share
Tara Fisher This lentil and rice dish is perfect for sharing

Simple but tasty, this lentil and rice with caramelized onion recipe by Julius Fiedler is a must-try. A Levantine-style dish of brown lentils, basmati rice, and slow-caramelized onions cooked together with warm spices and finished with fragrant onion oil on top.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15-Minute Vegan Dinner Recipes

Vegan ribs

the best vegan ribs made from jackfruit and vegan ground beef
Monika Normand These plant-based ribs taste very similar to the real thing

There’s nothing like these vegan ribs by Emani Corcran. Made with jackfruit and vegan ground beef, they bake into smoky, tender ribs covered in BBQ sauce for a convincing plant-based take on a classic.

Find the recipe here.

Marry me lentils

marry me lentils with spinach, nutritional yeast, and vegan parmesan
Kimberly Espinel You can make this dish in one pot

These marry me lentils by Gigi Grassia were another hit on our site. Creamy red lentils simmer with tomatoes, herbs, and spinach for a quick dish with plenty of flavor. A straightforward, saucy recipe that’s easy to portion and serve.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-baked butter chickpeas

a dish of oven-baked butter chickpeas with chutney, cauliflower, potatoes, and curry spices for our highest rated dinner recipes
Katy Beskow Chickpeas are a plant-based protein staple easily paired with many flavors

This oven-baked butter chickpeas recipe by Katy Beskow also raked in good ratings. It mixes chickpeas, cauliflower, and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce with curry paste, mango chutney, and sultanas.

Find the recipe here.

Meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping

meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping plus mushrooms, vegan grated cheese, and herbs
British Leeks This vegan cottage pie is perfect for cold nights

Finally, this meat-free cottage pie by British Leeks was a standout amongst these high-ranking recipes. This version layers a vegetable-packed base under a creamy leek and cauliflower topping, creating a cozy cottage pie with mushrooms, herbs, and a smooth, dairy-free mash.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Easy One-Pot Vegan Recipes

Tagged

chickpeas

cottage pie

high protein

lentils

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active