Fall is just around the corner. As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, you might be on the lookout for warm, nourishing, and simple meals, like dhal. These five comforting dhal recipes all use a lentil base, but each puts a unique twist on the classic dish.

Dhal (also known as daal, dahl, or dal) is a term used on the Indian subcontinent for dried, split pulses like lentils, peas, and beans. “Dhal” is frequently used as shorthand for any lentil-based curries and soups, incorporating diverse recipes, flavors, and ingredients.

Being lentil-based, many traditional dhal recipes are naturally vegan-friendly, as well as cost-effective, nutritious, and easy to customize to taste or availability.

Lentils have been cultivated by humans for thousands of years. While each classification – the most common being brown, green, red, and yellow, plus specialty varieties like beluga and puy – has its own unique profile, all are high in protein, fiber, and other nutrients.

5 comforting dhal recipes

These five dishes all incorporate lentils and a spiced base, but the different recipe creators each incorporate unique ingredients alongside the basics, including apples, coconut, and squash. Don’t be afraid to experiment, and add or subtract spice to your preferred level.

Apple and coconut dhal

Adobe Stock This dhal recipe incorporates fresh apples

Cooking the lentils and apple together gives this dhal a slightly sweet, fruity flavor and vibrant color. JAZZ Apple created the recipe, and its ingredients take just 10 minutes to prepare before cooking. This version serves eight people.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy red lentil dhal

BOSH! Try topping this spicy red lentil dhal with crispy onions

This spicy red lentil-based dhal takes just half an hour to make, and includes a spicy temper containing zesty lemon, fresh coriander, and crispy fried onions. It’s inspired by Sri Lankan flavors, and also comes to us from BOSH!. Pair with flatbread or serve over rice.

Find the recipe here.

Lazy lentil dhal

BOSH! You can prepare this flavorful dhal recipe from BOSH! in a single pan

BOSH! created this super easy dhal recipe. It incorporates the classic South Asian flavors of rich coconut and tomato and requires a single pan to prepare. Depending on how much time you have available, use dried or canned lentils – though each has its own unique texture and nutritional profile – and serve with vegan yogurt and flatbread.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and ginger dhal

Happy Skin Kitchen This dahl recipe also includes apple, giving it a vibrant green color

Happy Skin Kitchen created this dhal, which features a unique combination of lentils, ginger, coconut, and apple, which gives the dish its vibrant color and mouth-watering flavor. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice, some vegan yogurt, chopped coriander, and chili flakes.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash dhal

Rise Shine Cook Squash gives this dhal recipe a unique color, texture, and flavor

Ashley Madden, the chef behind Rise Shine Cook, created this recipe by combining red lentils with a creamy cashew milk, kale, and butternut squash sauce. It’s warming and comforting, and super simple to cook in bulk and freeze for the week ahead.

Swap in your go-to variety of lentils and plant milk, if preferred, though take note of any difference in cooking or soaking times. Serve with pickles, chutney, and yogurt or raita.

Find the recipe here.

