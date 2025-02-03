X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Sheet Pan Gnocchi Alla Norma

This sheet pan gnocchi is easy to make and perfect for the whole family

a sheet pan gnocchi alla norma with eggplant. basil, tomato, and gnocchi This sheet pan recipe is perfect for busy weeknights - Media Credit: Elaine Skiadas
This sheet pan gnocchi alla norma is a simple, one-pan meal inspired by the classic Italian dish pasta alla norma. Instead of pasta, this version uses store-bought gnocchi (make sure it’s vegan), roasted with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and garlic. The tomatoes burst in the oven, creating a sauce that coats the gnocchi and vegetables. The high heat crisps the gnocchi on the outside while keeping them soft inside.

This dish is great for busy nights when you want something quick but homemade. Everything cooks in one pan, meaning minimal cleanup and easy preparation. It’s also easy to customize. Add extra vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers, or top with vegan cheese for extra flavor. You can also add plant-based protein like chickpeas, tofu, or beans if you want.

Serve it straight from the oven with fresh basil and black pepper. Whether you’re making dinner after a long day or cooking for friends, this sheet pan gnocchi makes things easy. The recipe comes from Elaine Skiadas’ cookbook Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook.

Sheet pan gnocchi alla norma

This sheet pan gnocchi alla norma is easy to put together, just get a packet of gnocchi, add eggplant and tomatoes, and leave the rest up to the oven.
a sheet pan gnocchi alla norma with eggplant. basil, tomato, and gnocchi
Servings4

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil
  • tsp (4 g) dried oregano
  • 1 tsp light brown sugar
  • ¾ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 eggplant cut into ½” (1.3-cm) cubes
  • 2 pints (596 g) cherry tomatoes
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 lb (455 g) shelf-stable prepared vegan gnocchi
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Fresh basil for serving

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C), set to convection mode, and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.
  • In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, oregano, brown sugar, salt and red pepper flakes.
  • Spread the eggplant, cherry tomatoes and garlic on the sheet pan. Pour the oil mixture over them and quickly toss to combine. Arrange everything, including the gnocchi, in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan—it’s okay if it’s pretty packed—and season with a few grinds of black pepper.
  • Bake for 15 minutes, then remove the sheet pan from the oven. Use a spatula to crush some of the cherry tomatoes and give everything a good toss so their juices coat the gnocchi and eggplant. Return the pan to the oven for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until the gnocchi are golden brown and crispy. Top with fresh basil and serve warm.

Reprinted with permission from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Elaine Skiadas.

The Author

Elaine Skiadas

Elaine Skiadas is the teenage recipe developer, food photographer and author behind the popular blog Wandering Chickpea. Her work has been featured on popular websites such as feedfeed, Vegan Bowls and Good Old Vegan. She currently attends UC Santa Barbara as a psychology and brain sciences major.

