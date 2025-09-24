10 Warming Stew Recipes

Fall is officially here, and having some warming stew recipes on hand can make all the difference at meal time. Stews are versatile, hearty, and easy to adapt to what you have in your kitchen. They also work just as well for a quick weeknight dinner as they do for a weekend batch cook.

Plant-based stews can be built around beans, lentils, or chickpeas for protein. Adding seasonal vegetables like squash, carrots, or leafy greens brings color and nutrients, while herbs and spices can transform the flavor and establish a mood, from Moroccan-inspired cumin and cinnamon to Italian-style basil with tomatoes.

The stew recipes below are all ideal for the colder fall and winter months, and several feature seasonal ingredients for additional color, flavor, and nutrient density. Stews are also extremely easy to make and store ahead of time. Make one big pot, and you’ve got leftovers for the next day that taste even better.

Polenta topped with cannellini bean stew

Kathy Hester Enjoy this flavorful cannellini bean stew, served alongside fluffy polenta

This cannellini bean stew by Kathy Hester is perfect for an Instant Pot. You can cook the creamy polenta at the same time as the beans, saving time and energy. The result is a protein-rich dish flavored with herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, and kale. It’s efficient, comforting, and perfect for an easy plant-based dinner.

Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew

Sarah Nevins This stew makes for a perfect speedy lunch

Next, try this tomatoey Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew. The recipe comes from Sarah Nevins and is easy to make. Simmer the chickpeas in a tomato base with herbs and balsamic, then wilt in some spinach at the end. It’s hearty, nourishing, and ready in about 20 minutes.

Veggie-packed lentil quinoa stew

Kathy Hester Romanesco adds a fun seasonal appeal to this dish

Kathy Hester’s veggie-packed lentil stew is gluten-free and high in protein. Lentils and quinoa make a nutrient-dense and filling base, while the mushrooms, carrots, and golden beets add depth and color. It’s a one-pot dish that’s practical, flavorful, and perfect for meal prep. Finish it off with tender cauliflower or romanesco.

One-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew

Kate Friedman Use canned chickpeas for a quick and flavorful meal

This one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew by Kate Friedman has a distinctly Italian flavor. Simmer the chickpeas with canned tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and herbs to make a rich, savory base. The dish is quick to prepare and works well with couscous, rice, or crusty bread.

Curry-spiced red lentil stew

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk This stew is a great recipe for vegan meal prep

This curry-spiced red lentil stew by Erin and Dusty Stanczyk uses lentils, potatoes, peas, chickpeas, and cauliflower. It’s seasoned with curry paste, turmeric, cumin, and ginger, which make for a particularly warming flavor profile. Serve it with rice or enjoy it on its own.

Rustic tomato bean stew

Nadia Fragnito Cannellini beans are versatile and high in protein

Next, try this rustic tomato bean stew with just seven ingredients, created by Nadia Fragnito. Simmer the cannellini beans with cherry tomatoes, garlic, sage, and chili for a Tuscan-inspired dish. It’s simple to prepare, rich in protein, and pairs well with bread or greens.

Green cannellini bean stew

Romy London This protein-rich stew also incorporates the humble cannellini bean

Want a stew with plenty of plant protein? Try this green cannellini bean stew from Romy London. It combines cannellini beans, kale, peas, and artichokes with a creamy miso and mustard-flavored sauce. The dish is quick to make, packed with vegetables, and perfect for a cozy weeknight meal.

Creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew

Claire Winfield Easy to prepare and incredibly tasty, this high-protein black bean stew is flavorful and nutty

This creamy black bean stew is rich and spicy. The recipe comes from Deliciously Ella and combines black beans, aubergine, harissa, and almond butter with coconut milk for a silky texture. Ready in just 30 minutes, the dish balances heat and sweetness and pairs well with rice or roasted vegetables.

Aubergine and lentil stew

Julius Fiedler This stew is simple, hearty, and full of protein

Try this take on Rummaniyeh by Julius Fiedler. Brown lentils and aubergine simmer with cumin, coriander, and pomegranate juice for a tangy, spiced stew. Finished with garlic-chili oil, parsley, and pomegranate seeds, it’s a comforting one-pot meal that balances richness and brightness.

Chickpea Moroccan stew

Sarah Nevins Try this fragrant Moroccan stew for dinner

Last on the list is Sarah Nevins’ chickpea Moroccan stew with almonds and dried cherries. Simmer the chickpeas with carrots, spices, and fire-roasted tomatoes, then finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and a handful of dried fruit for brightness. Topped with almonds and herbs, this stew is a flavorful, nutritious, one-pot meal that’s ideal for the cooler evenings.

