Make this easy Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew when you need something fast, hearty, and nourishing. It comes together in about 20 minutes using mostly pantry staples. The base simmers with onion, garlic, herbs, and balsamic vinegar for extra depth. Diced tomatoes and vegetable stock create a rich sauce that thickens quickly as it cooks.

You stir in chickpeas and spinach towards the end. The chickpeas offer a solid source of plant-based protein, making this dish filling enough for lunch or dinner. The spinach wilts into the mix and adds color and nutrients. Vegan feta is optional but adds a salty, creamy finish.

This stew from Sarah Nevin’s cookbook Effortless Vegan is simple but tastes like it’s been simmering for hours. Serve it as is or with crusty bread for soaking up the sauce. It’s a great go-to for busy days, and it keeps well for leftovers.

How to make the stew

This plant-based stew is fast, filling, and full of flavor. Chickpeas bring the protein, while spinach and herbs add freshness. Perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1½ cups (240 g) diced red onion

1 tbsp (9 g) minced garlic

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp cayenne

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can diced tomatoes with liquid

1 cup (240 ml) vegetable stock

1 tbsp (15 ml) balsamic vinegar

2 (15-oz [425-g]) cans chickpeas drained and rinsed

3 cups (90 g) packed spinach

6 oz (170 g) vegan feta (optional))

½ tsp sea salt or to taste

A handful of fresh parsley Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes to soften.

Add the garlic, oregano and cayenne. Cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the tomatoes, vegetable stock and vinegar.

Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat down to a simmer.

Let it cook for 7 to 10 minutes to thicken the sauce, stirring every so often.

Stir in the chickpeas, spinach and vegan feta (if using). Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Season with salt as needed and top with fresh parsley.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

