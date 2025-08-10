X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Mediterranean Chickpea Spinach Stew

Make this 20-minute stew for a quick at-home lunch

By

(updated )

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew with onion, garlic, and balsamic This stew makes for a perfect speedy lunch - Media Credit: Sarah Nevins
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Make this easy Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew when you need something fast, hearty, and nourishing. It comes together in about 20 minutes using mostly pantry staples. The base simmers with onion, garlic, herbs, and balsamic vinegar for extra depth. Diced tomatoes and vegetable stock create a rich sauce that thickens quickly as it cooks.

You stir in chickpeas and spinach towards the end. The chickpeas offer a solid source of plant-based protein, making this dish filling enough for lunch or dinner. The spinach wilts into the mix and adds color and nutrients. Vegan feta is optional but adds a salty, creamy finish.

Read more: Easy Crispy Rice Salad With Crunchy Green Vegetables

This stew from Sarah Nevin’s cookbook Effortless Vegan is simple but tastes like it’s been simmering for hours. Serve it as is or with crusty bread for soaking up the sauce. It’s a great go-to for busy days, and it keeps well for leftovers.

How to make the stew

This plant-based stew is fast, filling, and full of flavor. Chickpeas bring the protein, while spinach and herbs add freshness. Perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.
a bowl of Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew with onion, garlic, and balsamic
No ratings yet
Duration20 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • cups (240 g) diced red onion
  • 1 tbsp (9 g) minced garlic
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp cayenne
  • 1 (15-oz [425-g]) can diced tomatoes with liquid
  • 1 cup (240 ml) vegetable stock
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) balsamic vinegar
  • 2 (15-oz [425-g]) cans chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 3 cups (90 g) packed spinach
  • 6 oz (170 g) vegan feta (optional))
  • ½ tsp sea salt or to taste
  • A handful of fresh parsley

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  • Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes to soften.
  • Add the garlic, oregano and cayenne. Cook for 1 minute.
  • Stir in the tomatoes, vegetable stock and vinegar.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat down to a simmer.
  • Let it cook for 7 to 10 minutes to thicken the sauce, stirring every so often.
  • Stir in the chickpeas, spinach and vegan feta (if using). Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Season with salt as needed and top with fresh parsley.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

Read more: 20-Minute Crispy Tofu Stir Fry With Leek And Chili

Tagged

chickpeas

high protein

recipes

spinach

stew

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Sarah Nevins

Sarah Nevins is the voice, author, photographer, recipe developer and self-taught cook behind A Saucy Kitchen and author of Effortless Vegan. Her mission is to provide easy and delicious gluten-free recipes for people who like eating healthy, but get distracted by cookies. Though originally from the US, she now lives in Sheffield, England with her husband, Mike, and their greyhound, Paddy.

More by Sarah Nevins

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active