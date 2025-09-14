X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

6 High-Protein Sheet Pan Meals

Make weeknights easy with these six protein-packed sheet pan recipes

By

4 Minutes Read

tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita for high-protein sheet pan meals Make these filling, low-effort sheet pan recipes for easy and nutritious weeknight dinners - Media Credit: Amy Lanza

High-protein sheet pan meals are perfect when you want something filling and easy with minimal cleanup. Everything cooks together in the oven, so you save time while still getting plenty of plant-based protein. These six recipes are great for weeknights when you need dinner fast but want to eat something wholesome and tasty.

They bring together tofu, beans, lentils, and hearty vegetables with simple seasonings that roast beautifully. You can serve them as they are or add rice, bread, or salad on the side. The flexibility of sheet pan meals means you can swap in what you have on hand and still enjoy a balanced, protein-packed dish.

Read more: 11 Vegan Dinners Where Chickpeas Are The Star Of The Show

With straightforward prep and the convenience of a single pan, these recipes make it easy to eat well without extra effort.

Vegan chickpea traybake

a vegan zesty chickpea traybake with cherry tomato confit
Romy London Enjoy this punchy traybake with crusty bread

This nutritious vegan chickpea traybake by Romy London is an easy, high-protein sheet pan meal you can make in the week. Roast sweet potatoes, parsnips, and tenderstem broccoli until golden alongside chickpeas, then add a zesty coriander-garlic drizzle and optional tomato confit to bring a splash of extra color and bright, warming flavors to the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy black pepper tofu

sheet pan crispy black pepper tofu, broccoli, and sweet potatoes
Kimberly Espinel This easy dinner has 34 grams of protein

This crispy black pepper tofu with sweet potatoes and tenderstem broccoli recipe by Gigi Grassia is quick and easy to make. The tofu has a pleasant, crunchy-edged texture that contrasts with the mellow sweet potatoes and vibrant broccoli. A peppery finish ties it all together.

Find the recipe here.

Summer veg and chickpea traybake

A tray of simple roasted summer veg with chickpeas and sourdough
Clare Winfield Toss this traybake of veg in the oven and enjoy an easy dinner

Next, make this simple summer veg and chickpea sheet pan by Ella Mills. Roasted eggplant, peppers, and cherry tomatoes mingle with hearty chickpeas, while torn sourdough soaks up the juices. Finished with rosemary, garlic, and a splash of balsamic, it’s rustic, nourishing, and wonderfully easy to prepare.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Mediterranean Vegan Recipes

Sheet pan broccoli and tofu

Sheet pan broccoli and tofu covered in a sticky sauce roasted in one pan
Rise Shine Cook This recipe is so simple and tasty

For a super straightforward dinner, make this easy sheet pan broccoli and tofu by Ashley Madden. Crisp roasted broccoli meets golden cubes of tofu, all coated in a punchy nut butter and tamari sauce. It’s a no-fuss, protein-rich meal that comes together quickly.

Find the recipe here.

Red pepper pesto chickpea traybake

a picture of a red pepper pesto chickpea traybake for high-protein sheet pan meals
Amy Lanza This traybake is an ideal midweek dinner

For a flavorful and vibrant sheet pan meal, try this red pepper pesto chickpea traybake by Amy Lanza. Roasted red peppers, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes caramelize in the oven alongside crispy chickpeas. A rich homemade pesto ties it all together, making this dish protein-packed and full of Mediterranean flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita

a tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita
Amy Lanza This dish uses fermented coconut yogurt, which is thought to support a healthy gut microbiome

Amy Lanza’s tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita finishes this list. Tofu is roasted with sweet potatoes, red peppers, and onions, all coated in a fragrant tandoori spice mix. A cooling cucumber raita made with coconut yogurt, mint, and lime balances the heat, making for a vibrant and protein-rich final dish.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Warm Salad Recipes

Tagged

easy dinner

high protein

recipes

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active