6 High-Protein Sheet Pan Meals

High-protein sheet pan meals are perfect when you want something filling and easy with minimal cleanup. Everything cooks together in the oven, so you save time while still getting plenty of plant-based protein. These six recipes are great for weeknights when you need dinner fast but want to eat something wholesome and tasty.

They bring together tofu, beans, lentils, and hearty vegetables with simple seasonings that roast beautifully. You can serve them as they are or add rice, bread, or salad on the side. The flexibility of sheet pan meals means you can swap in what you have on hand and still enjoy a balanced, protein-packed dish.

With straightforward prep and the convenience of a single pan, these recipes make it easy to eat well without extra effort.

Vegan chickpea traybake

Romy London Enjoy this punchy traybake with crusty bread

This nutritious vegan chickpea traybake by Romy London is an easy, high-protein sheet pan meal you can make in the week. Roast sweet potatoes, parsnips, and tenderstem broccoli until golden alongside chickpeas, then add a zesty coriander-garlic drizzle and optional tomato confit to bring a splash of extra color and bright, warming flavors to the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy black pepper tofu

Kimberly Espinel This easy dinner has 34 grams of protein

This crispy black pepper tofu with sweet potatoes and tenderstem broccoli recipe by Gigi Grassia is quick and easy to make. The tofu has a pleasant, crunchy-edged texture that contrasts with the mellow sweet potatoes and vibrant broccoli. A peppery finish ties it all together.

Find the recipe here.

Summer veg and chickpea traybake

Clare Winfield Toss this traybake of veg in the oven and enjoy an easy dinner

Next, make this simple summer veg and chickpea sheet pan by Ella Mills. Roasted eggplant, peppers, and cherry tomatoes mingle with hearty chickpeas, while torn sourdough soaks up the juices. Finished with rosemary, garlic, and a splash of balsamic, it’s rustic, nourishing, and wonderfully easy to prepare.

Find the recipe here.

Sheet pan broccoli and tofu

Rise Shine Cook This recipe is so simple and tasty

For a super straightforward dinner, make this easy sheet pan broccoli and tofu by Ashley Madden. Crisp roasted broccoli meets golden cubes of tofu, all coated in a punchy nut butter and tamari sauce. It’s a no-fuss, protein-rich meal that comes together quickly.

Find the recipe here.

Red pepper pesto chickpea traybake

Amy Lanza This traybake is an ideal midweek dinner

For a flavorful and vibrant sheet pan meal, try this red pepper pesto chickpea traybake by Amy Lanza. Roasted red peppers, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes caramelize in the oven alongside crispy chickpeas. A rich homemade pesto ties it all together, making this dish protein-packed and full of Mediterranean flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita

Amy Lanza This dish uses fermented coconut yogurt, which is thought to support a healthy gut microbiome

Amy Lanza’s tandoori tofu traybake with cucumber raita finishes this list. Tofu is roasted with sweet potatoes, red peppers, and onions, all coated in a fragrant tandoori spice mix. A cooling cucumber raita made with coconut yogurt, mint, and lime balances the heat, making for a vibrant and protein-rich final dish.

Find the recipe here.

