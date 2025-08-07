This chickpea Moroccan stew is rich, warming, and easy to make in one pot. It’s full of flavor thanks to garlic, onion, carrots, and a mix of earthy spices like turmeric, cumin, and cinnamon. Fire-roasted tomatoes and vegetable stock build a deep, savory base. The stew simmers until the carrots soften and the flavors come together.

Dried cherries add a pop of sweetness, while lemon juice brings brightness at the end. Chickpeas give the dish plant protein and heartiness. Serve it over rice and top with flaked almonds and fresh herbs for extra texture and color.

This gluten-free recipe is from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. It’s simple enough for a weeknight but feels special enough for company. You can swap the dried cherries for dates or raisins if needed.

Prepare the chickpea Moroccan stew

This Moroccan-style stew brings warm spices, chickpeas, and sweet-tart cherries together in one pot. Serve it over rice and top with herbs and almonds. It’s flavorful, comforting, and easy to love. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 cup (160 g) diced white onion

½ tsp sea salt plus more to taste

1 tbsp (9 g) minced garlic

3 medium carrots (about 6 inches [15 cm] long), cut into thin coins

¾ tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp (5 g) ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can fire-roasted crushed tomatoes with liquid

2 cups (480 ml) vegetable stock

3 tbsp (22 g) chopped dried cherries

2 (15-oz [425-g]) cans chickpeas drained and rinsed

Juice from ½ lemon

4 cups (740 g) cooked rice

A handful of flaked almonds

A small handful of fresh cilantro or parsley Instructions Add the olive oil to a large pot or skillet and warm over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and salt. Sauté until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, carrots, turmeric, cumin, coriander and cinnamon to the pot. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer, cover the pot with a fitted lid and let it cook for 20 minutes.

Stir in the cherries and chickpeas. Continue to cook for 5 minutes without the lid. Squeeze the lemon juice over the top of the stew.

Taste and season with more salt if needed. Serve divided among bowls with a side of rice. Top with flaked almonds and fresh herbs.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

