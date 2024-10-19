X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Creamy Black Bean, Harissa, And Almond Butter Stew

These creamy almond butter and harissa black beans can easily be made kid-friendly by omitting the harissa

a picture of creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew Easy to prepare and incredibly tasty, this high protein black bean stew is flavorful and nutty - Media Credit: Claire Winfield
Warm, flavorful, and great as leftovers, this creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew recipe will be a hit with the whole family. Ella Mills (Deliciously Ella) brings you this quick and easy 30-minute stew. It’s a comforting, protein-rich dish from her new cookbook Healthy Made Simple.

Black beans are the main ingredient in this stew and offer an excellent source of plant protein and fiber to the meal. Expect warming spices from the harissa paste, which pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the coconut milk and maple syrup. The use of almond butter and aubergine add a great texture to the hearty black beans. Almond butter not only adds creaminess but also healthy fats and protein, making this dish satisfying and nourishing.

You can use this recipe for batch cooking as the dish gets better the longer it marinates. The stew is versatile, pairing well with rice, jacket potatoes, roasted cauliflower, or served alone for a lighter option.

Creamy black bean harissa almond butter stew

This black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew is a flavorful, protein-rich dish with a balance of heat and sweetness. Pair it with crispy roasted cauliflower for a perfect fall meal.
a picture of creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew
Duration30 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 shallots halved and finely sliced
  • 1 aubergine finely diced into 1cm cubes
  • 4 garlic cloves crushed
  • 1 × 400g tin of black beans drained and rinsed
  • 3 tbsp harissa plus extra to serve
  • 1 × 400ml tin of coconut milk
  • 400 ml hot vegetable stock
  • 2 heaped tbsp smooth almond butter
  • 2 tsp maple syrup
  • Grated zest and juice of 2 juicy limes
  • Sea salt and black pepper

Instructions

  • Put the olive oil into a large frying pan over a medium heat, add the shallot and aubergine and a pinch of salt and fry for 5 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic, black beans and harissa and fry for 2 minutes, until fragrant.
  • Pour in the coconut milk, stock, almond butter and maple syrup. Bring to a boil, then put the lid on the pan and turn the heat down to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.
  • Stir in the lime zest and juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Swirl an extra tablespoon of harissa through the stew to serve (if you’d like a little extra spice).
To make crispy roast cauliflower, simply chop your cauliflower into small florets, place them on a baking tray with a tablespoon or so of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt and roast in an oven preheated to 200ºC fan for about 20–25 minutes, until golden and crispy
 

DELICIOUSLY ELLA HEALTHY MADE SIMPLE by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite and is out now.

The Author

Ella Mills

ELLA MILLS is an award-winning cookery author, entrepreneur and a champion of plant-based living. She started the popular recipe website, deliciouslyella.com, before releasing a #1 app and writing the fastest selling debut cookbook in the UK, Deliciously Ella, which was named Amazon's biggest-selling book in the year of publication and was a New York Times bestseller. She has since released a further five bestselling books and built a social media audience of approximately 4 million people. In 2015 Ella started working with her husband, Matthew Mills, and together they have launched over 100 plant-based food products into 10,000+ stores across the UK and globally, with customers including Tesco, Ocado, Morrisons, Waitrose, Holland and Barrett, Boots, Sainsburys and more. With a team of almost 50 people, they’re running one of the fastest growing food brands in the UK. They have also opened a London restaurant, Plants, dedicated to showing the breath of plant-based cooking. In 2017, Ella and Matthew won the Ernst & Young Rising Star Award at the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in London. They live in West London with their two daughters.

More by Ella Mills

