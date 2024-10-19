Warm, flavorful, and great as leftovers, this creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew recipe will be a hit with the whole family. Ella Mills (Deliciously Ella) brings you this quick and easy 30-minute stew. It’s a comforting, protein-rich dish from her new cookbook Healthy Made Simple.

Black beans are the main ingredient in this stew and offer an excellent source of plant protein and fiber to the meal. Expect warming spices from the harissa paste, which pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the coconut milk and maple syrup. The use of almond butter and aubergine add a great texture to the hearty black beans. Almond butter not only adds creaminess but also healthy fats and protein, making this dish satisfying and nourishing.

You can use this recipe for batch cooking as the dish gets better the longer it marinates. The stew is versatile, pairing well with rice, jacket potatoes, roasted cauliflower, or served alone for a lighter option.

Creamy black bean harissa almond butter stew

This black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew is a flavorful, protein-rich dish with a balance of heat and sweetness. Pair it with crispy roasted cauliflower for a perfect fall meal. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

2 shallots halved and finely sliced

1 aubergine finely diced into 1cm cubes

4 garlic cloves crushed

1 × 400g tin of black beans drained and rinsed

3 tbsp harissa plus extra to serve

1 × 400ml tin of coconut milk

400 ml hot vegetable stock

2 heaped tbsp smooth almond butter

2 tsp maple syrup

Grated zest and juice of 2 juicy limes

Sea salt and black pepper Instructions Put the olive oil into a large frying pan over a medium heat, add the shallot and aubergine and a pinch of salt and fry for 5 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic, black beans and harissa and fry for 2 minutes, until fragrant.

Pour in the coconut milk, stock, almond butter and maple syrup. Bring to a boil, then put the lid on the pan and turn the heat down to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.

Stir in the lime zest and juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Swirl an extra tablespoon of harissa through the stew to serve (if you’d like a little extra spice). To make crispy roast cauliflower, simply chop your cauliflower into small florets, place them on a baking tray with a tablespoon or so of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt and roast in an oven preheated to 200ºC fan for about 20–25 minutes, until golden and crispy

DELICIOUSLY ELLA HEALTHY MADE SIMPLE by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite and is out now.

