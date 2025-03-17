These Spiced Chickpeas Are A Protein-Packed Vegan Snack

Spiced chickpeas are a versatile, high-protein plant-based snack that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a rich source of plant protein, providing around 7.3 grams per half-cup serving. They also contain essential amino acids, fiber, and key nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate.
This Natlicious Food recipe enhances their natural nuttiness with a blend of Chinese five spice, smoked paprika, garlic granules, and oregano, creating a bold and aromatic flavor profile. Olive oil and maple syrup help coat the chickpeas evenly, adding a subtle sweetness that balances the warming spices.
Spiced chickpeas can be eaten on their own as a snack, used as a crunchy topping for salads, or added to grain bowls and wraps for extra texture and protein.
Ingredients
- 300 g cooked chickpeas
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp of each Chinese 5 spice, smoked paprika, garlic granules and oregano
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Drain and pat dry the chickpeas with a clean kitchen towel or some kitchen paper.
- Add the chickpeas in a large mixing bowl, along with the remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Place them on a baking tray, that is lined with parchment paper on a single layer and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 30-35 minutes, turning them after 20minutes.
- Once baked, let them cool down completely before you store them in an air-tight container for 3-4 days.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
