These Spiced Chickpeas Are A Protein-Packed Vegan Snack

Spiced chickpeas are a versatile, high-protein plant-based snack that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a rich source of plant protein, providing around 7.3 grams per half-cup serving. They also contain essential amino acids, fiber, and key nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate.

This Natlicious Food recipe enhances their natural nuttiness with a blend of Chinese five spice, smoked paprika, garlic granules, and oregano, creating a bold and aromatic flavor profile. Olive oil and maple syrup help coat the chickpeas evenly, adding a subtle sweetness that balances the warming spices.

Spiced chickpeas can be eaten on their own as a snack, used as a crunchy topping for salads, or added to grain bowls and wraps for extra texture and protein.

Today's snack is super easy to make and super versatile! You can enjoy it as it is, or you can add it in your salads, serve it on top of hummus or any other spread, use it as croutons in soups, sky is the limit! No ratings yet Servings 1 jar Ingredients 300 g cooked chickpeas

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp of each Chinese 5 spice, smoked paprika, garlic granules and oregano

Salt and pepper Instructions Drain and pat dry the chickpeas with a clean kitchen towel or some kitchen paper.

Add the chickpeas in a large mixing bowl, along with the remaining ingredients and mix well.

Place them on a baking tray, that is lined with parchment paper on a single layer and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 30-35 minutes, turning them after 20minutes.

Once baked, let them cool down completely before you store them in an air-tight container for 3-4 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

