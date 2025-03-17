X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

These Spiced Chickpeas Are A Protein-Packed Vegan Snack

Chickpeas are healthy, versatile, and an excellent vegan protein source

By

1 Minutes Read

A glass jar of spiced chickpeas These spiced chickpeas work in a wide variety of dishes, or you could just enjoy them as a snack - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Spiced chickpeas are a versatile, high-protein plant-based snack that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a rich source of plant protein, providing around 7.3 grams per half-cup serving. They also contain essential amino acids, fiber, and key nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate.

This Natlicious Food recipe enhances their natural nuttiness with a blend of Chinese five spice, smoked paprika, garlic granules, and oregano, creating a bold and aromatic flavor profile. Olive oil and maple syrup help coat the chickpeas evenly, adding a subtle sweetness that balances the warming spices.

Spiced chickpeas can be eaten on their own as a snack, used as a crunchy topping for salads, or added to grain bowls and wraps for extra texture and protein.

Read more: Silky Butter Beans With Roasted Corn And Hazelnuts

Today's snack is super easy to make and super versatile! You can enjoy it as it is, or you can add it in your salads, serve it on top of hummus or any other spread, use it as croutons in soups, sky is the limit!
A glass jar of spiced chickpeas
No ratings yet
Servings1 jar

Ingredients

  • 300 g cooked chickpeas
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp of each Chinese 5 spice, smoked paprika, garlic granules and oregano
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

  • Drain and pat dry the chickpeas with a clean kitchen towel or some kitchen paper.
  • Add the chickpeas in a large mixing bowl, along with the remaining ingredients and mix well.
  • Place them on a baking tray, that is lined with parchment paper on a single layer and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 30-35 minutes, turning them after 20minutes.
  • Once baked, let them cool down completely before you store them in an air-tight container for 3-4 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: How To Make This ‘Magical Mushroom’ Hummus

Tagged

chickpeas

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active