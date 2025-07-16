This one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew comes from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman. It’s a high-protein, plant-based meal that’s ideal for a weeknight dinner. The ingredients are simple – chickpeas, tomato paste, canned tomatoes, and sun-dried tomatoes – but the result is full of flavor.

The stew is rich enough to enjoy on its own, but you can also serve it over couscous, rice, or thick toast. It also pairs well with a simple green salad or roasted vegetables on the side. For extra comfort, try it with mash or polenta.

It’s a good option when you want something warm and filling without much prep. Mashing some of the chickpeas gives the stew a thicker texture, and the sun-dried tomatoes add depth and a hint of sweetness.

It reheats well, so leftovers work for lunch the next day. You can finish it with fresh basil or eat it straight from the pot. This one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew is simple, hearty, and easy to keep in your weekly rotation.

Make the sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew

Pantry-friendly and full of flavor, this one-pot stew is all about ease. Chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes, and tomato paste simmer into a cozy, protein-packed dinner you’ll want on repeat No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 (8-oz [227-g]) jar sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil

½ cup (80 g) yellow onion chopped

¾ tsp salt

1 tbsp (9 g) minced garlic (see Recipe Notes)

1 tbsp (3 g) Italian seasoning

¼ cup 66 g tomato paste

1 (25-oz [708-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 (14-oz [397-g]) can diced tomatoes

⅛ tsp pepper

Fresh basil optional

Drain the sun-dried tomatoes reserving 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the oil Instructions Add 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the reserved oil to a large skillet. Turn the burner to medium and heat until the oil is shimmering. Add the onion and salt and reduce the heat to medium-low. Sauté the onion until it becomes golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

Add the garlic and Italian seasoning and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and increase the heat to medium. Sauté the tomato paste until it turns dark red, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the chickpeas, ½ cup (120 ml) of water, tomatoes and pepper. Reduce the heat and simmer until the chickpeas become soft, 20 to 25 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, gently mash some of the chickpeas and break the sun-dried tomatoes apart. Season with basil, if desired. RECIPE NOTE: Two large cloves of garlic are about equal to 1 tablespoon (9 g) of minced garlic.

Reprinted with permission from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Kate Friedman.

