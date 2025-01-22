X
This warming stew is full of protein and nutritious vegetables

a bowl of curry spiced red lentil stew with rice This stew is a great vegan meal prep recipe - Media Credit: Erin and Dusty Stancyzk
Erin and Dusty Stanczyk’s curry spiced red lentil stew from The Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook is a hearty and nourishing vegan dish. This recipe combines red lentils, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and cauliflower with spices like red curry paste, turmeric, cumin, and ginger. Packed with plant-based protein and fiber, it’s a great option for a wholesome meal.

The stew is versatile and works for both busy weeknights or slow-cooked, cozy dinners. It’s ideal for making in advance since leftovers can be stored and reheated for up to three days. This dish brings together the warming flavors of curry and cardamom, with a touch of heat from cayenne pepper, balanced by the sweetness of the potatoes and peas.

Serve the stew with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lemon for added brightness. Pair this dish with rice or enjoy it on its own.

Curry spiced red lentil stew

If you want to feed the whole family with a tasty and high protein dish try this curry spiced lentil stew. You can make it in 45 minutes on the stovetop or in 4 to 8 hours in a slow cooker.
a bowl of curry spiced red lentil stew with rice
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dried red lentils
  • 2 sweet potatoes cubed
  • 1 large sweet onion diced
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 large head cauliflower cut into small florets
  • 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup frozen peas thawed
  • 2 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 can tomato puree
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon ground coriander
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • cups filtered water
  • Fresh cilantro leaves and lemon wedges for garnish

Instructions

  • Add the lentils to the bottom of a slow cooker. Top with the sweet potatoes and then the onion, garlic, cauliflower, chickpeas, peas, curry paste, ginger, tomato puree, turmeric, coriander, cumin, cayenne pepper, cardamom, salt, pepper, and filtered water.
  • Cover and cook on high for 4 to 5 hours or low for 7 to 8 hours.
  • Enjoy garnished with cilantro and a lemon wedge. Leftovers keep best in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from The Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook by Erin and Dusty Stanczyk and reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2025. UK pre-order here and US release here.

The Author

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk

Erin and Dusty Stanczyk are certified health and lifestyle coaches, and creators of the lifestyle brand and website, EatMoveRest.com. Together with their three children, Max, Liv, Zoe and their Bernese Mountain Dog, Beau, they inspire and empower others to get back to the basics, by doing the 3 things we all do every day, better—eat, move, and rest.

