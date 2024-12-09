Many of us around the world are experiencing cold and wet weather, meaning you may be on the lookout for some warming plant-based recipes to help you through these wintery evenings. This protein-packed green cannellini bean stew is just what you need.

Read more: Festive Eggplant And Tomato Rice Bake

This recipe is a Romy London creation, and features nutritious veggies like kale, peas, and artichoke alongside the cannellini beans. The addition of vegan cream makes this stew creamy without the need for dairy, and ingredients like miso, dijon mustard, and vegetable stock takes the flavor to new heights.

It only takes 40 minutes to make, meaning this vegan stew is a great recipe to make when you’re pressed for time on weeknight evenings. It tastes amazing, is full of protein, and has all the makings of a winter recipe staple.

Read more: Seasonal Super Green Spaghetti With Chestnuts

Green cannellini bean stew

This green cannellini bean stew is packed full of nutritious ingredients, and it's a great way to get way to get more wholesome veggies in your diet! No ratings yet Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tins cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 shallots, finely sliced

1/4 tsp salt

2 cloves or garlic, minced

1 jar artichokes, drained and chopped

1 tbsp dijon mustard

500 ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp dried tarragon

250 ml vegan cream

1 tbsp white miso paste

200 g fresh kale

150 g frozen peas Instructions In a large pot, sauté the shallots, salt, and garlic until the shallots are translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the cannellini beans, artichokes, mustard, vegetable stock, and tarragon, and stir to combine.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Stir in the vegan cream and white miso paste until well combined.

Add the fresh kale leaves and peas to the pot and let cook for an additional 5 minutes until the kale has wilted and the peas are tender.

Serve hot and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake