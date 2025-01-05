X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try This 7-Ingredient Rustic Tomato Bean Stew

Enjoy these beans as a meal with crusty bread or as a side with other dishes

a close up of a vegan rustic tomato bean stew with sage and garlic Cannellini beans are high in plant protein - Media Credit: Nadia Fragnito
This rustic tomato bean stew from Nadia Fragnito’s vegan cookbook NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas is a Tuscan classic and a great winter meal. It uses simple ingredients like cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and sage to create a warm and filling dish.

To make the stew, you sauté garlic, chili flakes, and sage in olive oil before adding halved cherry tomatoes. Once the tomatoes soften, stir in the beans with a little water to create the stew’s base. This recipe goes well with richer dishes. If you choose to serve the stew alongside vegan meats, arancini, or plenty of roasted vegetables, you’ll find the tanginess cuts through heavier flavors.

This high-protein dish is versatile and pairs well with crusty bread or a side of greens. It’s quick to prepare and makes a wholesome dinner for cold evenings, whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a group.

Read more: This ‘Beef’ Braised In Wine Is Completely Vegan

Rustic tomato bean stew

This winter, try this rustic tomato bean stew as a quick winter meal or even as a side for your Christmas table. This Tuscan dish is as simple as it gets. You only need cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chili, sage, and olive oil to make this dish.
a close up of a vegan rustic tomato bean stew with sage and garlic
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves halved
  • Large pinch of chili flakes
  • About 5 fresh sage leaves
  • 350 g cherry tomatoes halved
  • 450 g cooked cannellini beans
  • Salt

Instructions

  • Pour generous glugs of oil into a frying pan and add the garlic, chili, and sage. As soon as the garlic begins to sizzle, stir through the tomatoes.
  • Sauté for a few minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften and release their juices.
  • Add a splash of water if it becomes too dry.
  • Add the cannellini beans, a good dash of salt and about 125 ml of water.
  • Simmer for 10-15 minutes, adding extra water as needed for a slightly soupy consistency.
  • Serve with a generous drizzle of olive oil.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Nadia Fragnito from The Vegan Italian Kitchen and excerpted from NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. You can find her website here and her Instagram here.

Read more: Protein-Packed Spinach, Tomato, And Tofu Curry

The Author

Nadia Fragnito

Nadia Fragnito, creator of The Vegan Italian Kitchen, is a vegan Italian specialist and recipe creator. She has authored three cookbooks, Discovering Vegan Italian, A Vegan Summer in Southern Italy and most recently Natale: Recipes For A Vegan Italian Christmas. Nadia has appeared on television cooking shows and her recipes and food writing have been featured in various print and online media. Born in South Australia to an Italian father and an Australian mother, Nadia combines her heritage with a deep passion for veganism.

