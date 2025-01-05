Try This 7-Ingredient Rustic Tomato Bean Stew

This rustic tomato bean stew from Nadia Fragnito’s vegan cookbook NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas is a Tuscan classic and a great winter meal. It uses simple ingredients like cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and sage to create a warm and filling dish.

To make the stew, you sauté garlic, chili flakes, and sage in olive oil before adding halved cherry tomatoes. Once the tomatoes soften, stir in the beans with a little water to create the stew’s base. This recipe goes well with richer dishes. If you choose to serve the stew alongside vegan meats, arancini, or plenty of roasted vegetables, you’ll find the tanginess cuts through heavier flavors.

This high-protein dish is versatile and pairs well with crusty bread or a side of greens. It’s quick to prepare and makes a wholesome dinner for cold evenings, whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a group.

Rustic tomato bean stew

This winter, try this rustic tomato bean stew as a quick winter meal or even as a side for your Christmas table. This Tuscan dish is as simple as it gets. You only need cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chili, sage, and olive oil to make this dish. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients Olive oil

3 garlic cloves halved

Large pinch of chili flakes

About 5 fresh sage leaves

350 g cherry tomatoes halved

450 g cooked cannellini beans

Salt Instructions Pour generous glugs of oil into a frying pan and add the garlic, chili, and sage. As soon as the garlic begins to sizzle, stir through the tomatoes.

Sauté for a few minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften and release their juices.

Add a splash of water if it becomes too dry.

Add the cannellini beans, a good dash of salt and about 125 ml of water.

Simmer for 10-15 minutes, adding extra water as needed for a slightly soupy consistency.

Serve with a generous drizzle of olive oil.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Nadia Fragnito from The Vegan Italian Kitchen and excerpted from NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. You can find her website here and her Instagram here.

